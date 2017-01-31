City of Phoenix Engages Recyclebank to Help Achieve its Waste and Recycling Goals

Recyclebank, a company that pioneered and patented an education and incentives platform to help cities encourage residents to make sustainable purchasing and disposal habits, formally announced a partnership with the City of Phoenix. The partnership will support and amplify the City’s “Reimagine Phoenix” initiative, a program aimed at diverting 40 percent of the City’s waste from landfills by 2020. Recyclebank will employ its proven behavior change platform to educate and motivate over 1.5 million residents in Phoenix to reduce, reuse, recycle and reconsider eco-friendly consumption choices.

Through this collaborative partnership with Recyclebank, the City of Phoenix will continue to make a significant impact on its waste and recycling goals, while also developing and executing future programs to meet the city’s broader sustainability mission. Recyclebank’s education, incentives, data, technology and community engagement tools help to connect with the City’s varied demographics allowing all eligible residents to participate in the program. Recyclebank will give points to Phoenix residents for actions that help keep waste from the landfills and for improvements in recycling participation and contamination. Phoenix residents can use those points for deals at local and national stores, donations, and community-centric giveaways throughout the City of Phoenix.

The Recyclebank program launched on January 15, 2017 and eligible Phoenix residents can sign up now for the Recyclebank program at Recyclebank.com.

“We are delighted to partner with Recyclebank to help us achieve our goal of maximizing diversion of recyclables from landfills and decreasing our recycling and contamination-related costs,” said John Trujillo, Director of Phoenix Public Works. “Not only will our residents receive education and tangible rewards for their diversion efforts, but we will minimize negative environmental impact on future generations.”

The City of Phoenix, is emerging as one of the most sustainable cities in the country. In addition to its curbside single-stream recycling program, the City is promoting green organics programs and will soon open a new organics processing center. The City also encourages waste reduction with its Save As You Reduce & Recycle (SAY R&R) program. Phoenix has also developed the Resource Innovation Campus (RIC) to bring new ideas from the business community to support circular economy initiatives.

“At Recyclebank we understand the critical nature cities play in environmental stewardship and we leverage our education and incentive platform to help large and small communities address their waste diversion challenges,” said Javier Flaim, CEO of Recyclebank. “As the sixth largest city in the nation, Phoenix is showing it is an environmental leader and, with its exemplary sustainability practices, has proven to be a role model for other cities nationwide and we are excited to build on the great work they have already done toward their sustainability goals.”

About Recyclebank

For more than 13 years, Recyclebank has been working toward a waste-free future by focusing on the real-world impact of inspiring and motivating individuals. As the first rewards-for-recycling program of its kind, it introduced the principles of a circular economy to a mainstream audience. By partnering with communities and a variety of brands, Recyclebank leverages its Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform utilizing data, education and incentives to encourage more than 3 million members across 450 municipalities to make better purchasing and disposal habits. For more information, visit www.Recyclebank.com or find them @Recyclebank on Twitter or at facebook.com/Recyclebank.