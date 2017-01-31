Comdata® Helps Trucking Fleets Stay Compliant with KeepTruckin Partnership

Comdata MyFleet Program now connects vehicles, drivers and fleet managers through top-rated ELD system.

Comdata Inc., a leader in payment innovation, today announced a partnership with leading Electronic Logging Device (ELD) provider KeepTruckin to further address the compliance needs of the North American trucking industry. Through the Comdata MyFleet Program, small trucking businesses can buy, pay for and integrate affordable KeepTruckin ELD systems into their operations. Registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as a compliant solution, the KeepTruckin platform is the #1 rated ELD system for iOS and Android.

MyFleet is a custom portfolio of services that helps fleets stay compliant, lower operating costs and access capital from a single source. With KeepTruckin’s modern technology, program members can easily transmit electronic GPS logs to Comdata as part of the company’s fully administered fuel tax (IFTA) offering. The KeepTruckin platform also helps users reduce Hours of Service (HOS) violations, save time filling out and auditing paper logs, and provide truck usage information such as idle time, vehicle diagnostics and driver safety scorecards.

“As the industry anticipates the impacts of the federal ELD mandate, small trucking fleets are demanding cost-efficient, responsive technologies that will keep them compliant without creating extra work,” said Greg Secord, President of Comdata North American Trucking (NAT). “KeepTruckin’s ease-of-use, functionality and affordability make it the ideal fit for the MyFleet Program, which has been designed to provide small trucking businesses access to the most critical tools for success, all in one place.”

Based on a 2014 FMCSA study, ELD-equipped trucks lower the frequency of crashes by more than 10 percent and reduce HOS violations by up to 53 percent. Still, the ELD mandate set to take effect December 2017 is the top issue for fleet owners, according to a recent study by the American Transportation Research Institute. In a 2016 Comdata survey of approximately 500 U.S. small fleet owners and managers, more than 80 percent of respondents indicated they have not yet complied.

“We’re excited to partner with Comdata as an industry-leading company that shares our commitment to meeting fleets’ pressing needs through a personalized customer experience,” said KeepTruckin CEO Shoaib Makani. “Additionally, KeepTruckin’s ease-of-use will help Comdata customers reduce administrative hours and create opportunities to focus on driving.”

Strong relationships with both large fleet and small fleet trucking firms are the cornerstone of Comdata’s robust portfolio of internal and partner solutions. While KeepTruckin technology helps simplify regulatory burdens, MyFleet members also receive exclusive savings through a variety of in-house offers and partnerships. CLC Lodging (hotels), Crestmark Bank (factoring) and several industry-leading fuel merchants are currently affiliated with the program. Others are expected to follow based on evolving industry needs and priorities.

“We are thrilled to see the success of the MyFleet Program since its launch in November,” continued Secord. “The program has already established itself as a go-to resource for many small fleets, and we look forward to its continued growth in the marketplace.”

About Comdata



Comdata Inc. is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit http://www.comdata.com.

About KeepTruckin



KeepTruckin was started with the singular mission to build a modern smartphone-based electronic logs and fleet management platform for the trucking industry. With financial backing from Google Ventures and Index Ventures, and the best software and hardware engineering team in the telematics business, KeepTruckin has established itself as the leading iPhone and Android Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and fleet management system in the market. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14032512.htm