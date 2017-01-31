Cystex Teams Up With Her Campus to Spread UTI Awareness

Companies collaborate to empower women and demystify sex/UTI connection

Cystex®, the trusted urinary health brand, has teamed up with Her Campus in a strategic partnership to educate collegiate women about urinary tract infections (UTIs), and how to prevent them. On Tuesday, January 31, Her Campus will launch an editorial on their website titled, “UTIs + Sex: Everything You Need to Know.” The piece features insight from Dr. Allison Hill, an OBGYN at Los Angeles Obstetricians & Gynecologists and Cystex spokesperson.

As part of the partnership, Her Campus will deploy Spring Break Survival Kits to students at Her Campus chapters at approximately 270 college campuses across the nation. The kits include Cystex Urinary Pain Relief Tablets, money-saving coupons, and samples from various other brands.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Her Campus! The strong collegiate female focus of the Her Campus brand aligns well with Cystex Brand’s goal of educating women about UTIs. We want these women who may be encountering their first UTI to be knowledgeable about the signs and symptoms of a UTI and have resources for treatment and prevention. Experiencing your first UTI can be scary, but knowing the facts can make it a lot less intimidating,” says Jennifer Moyer, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Clarion Brands LLC, the distributor of Cystex.

Cystex Urinary Pain Relief Tablets combine a key pain-fighting analgesic, sodium salicylate, with an effective antibacterial agent, methenamine, to help stop the pain and help keep the infection in check until you can see your doctor. Cystex also offers a Urinary Health Maintenance Liquid, just one tablespoon daily of this dietary supplement is loaded with powerhouse ingredients to benefit urinary health. Get prepared for Spring Break early and say #ByeByeUTI with Cystex and Her Campus.

About Cystex



Cystex is the trusted urinary health brand that has helped millions of women manage the pain and discomfort of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Cystex Urinary Pain Relief Tablets, the #1 brand of antibacterial protection plus pain relief, not only eases the pain and burning caused by a UTI, but also contains an antibacterial (methenamine) to help keep the infection from getting worse while you wait for your doctor's appointment.

Cystex Urinary Health Maintenance is formulated to help maintain urinary health and its proprietary formula contains a prebiotic, an antalkaline, an anti-adherent and an antioxidant. Just one tablespoon a day has proven to promote urinary health. For more information on where to buy Cystex products in store or online, visit http://www.cystex.com/where-to-buy/ to find locations nationwide.

About Her Campus



Her Campus Media is the #1 new media brand for the empowered college woman and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 16 million users monthly. Major platforms include flagship site HerCampus.com, on-campus network of 300+ campus chapters, influencer network of 2,000+ millennial & Gen Z female influencers, annual proprietary tentpole programs College Fashion Week and Her Conference, bestselling book "The Her Campus Guide to College Life", and more.

Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for clients including H&M, IKEA, Vera Bradley, Merck, and many more. Her Campus has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, PR Week, CNN Money, Mashable & more, and was a winner in Harvard's business plan competition and MassChallenge (world's largest start-up competition), and was named to Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Top Small Business of the Year, Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women and 10 Best Websites for Millennial Women among other accolades.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14027992.htm