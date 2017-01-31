Donna Burdge Joins Forces With Sonata Venture Solutions to Grow its Predictive Index Practice

Donna Burdge, a well-known change agent who translates businesses’ visions into initiatives that improve performance, profitability, growth, and employee engagement, joins forces with Sonata Venture Solutions Predictive Index Certified Partner practice; aligning people, performance, and strategy.

Sonata Venture Solutions, LLC, an industry-leading firm focused on strategic business growth, announced today that Donna Burdge, a well-known change agent who translates businesses’ visions into initiatives that improve performance, profitability, growth, and employee engagement, joins forces with Sonata Venture Solutions Predictive Index Certified Partner practice; aligning people, performance, and strategy.

Sonata Venture Solutions provides strategic planning, executive consulting/coaching, financial visioning, and human resource tools through individual, group, and team programs. Donna brings decades of executive experience including time spent at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Nova Southeastern University, University of Florida, and Sandvik. Donna works hard for her clients and delivers results.

Based in Gainesville, Florida, Burdge will work continue to grow the practice globally, delivering consulting services and tools utilizing the Predictive Index methodology. She will continue leading strategic visioning, planning and developing executable and measurable plans.

“When Donna and I first met I knew we would work together in some capacity. Her ability to truly see people and the needs of a business is unparalleled. Donna exudes integrity, and confidence born from her tenure and past experiences. The strength of her leadership experience and approach to projects will continue to grow Sonata Venture Solutions and its brand. We are fortunate and grateful to join forces with her,” shared Laura Meck, CEO Sonata Venture Solutions.

Burdge is very excited to join forces with the Sonata Venture Solutions team. She believes that collaboration and the exposure of Predictive Index (PI) will allow the collective clients the ability to recognize their full potential.

Learn more about Sonata Venture Solutions, its team and how Predictive Index can help ensure you have the right people, in the right seats, at the right time by visiting http://www.sonataventure.com.

Sonata Venture is the leader in small and mid-size business growth and development providing strategic planning for companies that want more from and for their leaders and teams. Solutions include strategic planning, executive and management level coaching, marketing, branding, public relations through individual and team programs. When it comes to guiding you and your business down the path to success, the Sonata team provides insight, real-world experience in planning, coaching and strategy to get you to actionable and measurable results. Learn more at http://www.sonataventure.com. Take your PI assessment today.

