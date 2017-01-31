Dontnod Eleven Announces BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates available now on Steam Early Access!

BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates Early Access Launch Trailer Revealed!

DONTNOD ELEVEN today announced that its competitive 2,5D multiplayer shooter, BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates, will be available for PC via Steam Early Access starting on January 31st, 2017 for the 30% discounted price of $6.99 during the first week!

The game takes place in an original and iconic Space Pirates universe, where players control charismatic heroes that cooperate or compete for the most precious treasures of the galaxy.

Players can take part in Early Access starting Tuesday, January 31st by purchasing BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates through the official Steam page

Special Bundle Pack offers are also available on DONTNOD store.

A new trailer has been released to celebrate the launch, and can be found here.

“It is great to see the indie development team at DONTNOD ELEVEN taking their first step towards a bigger audience and we are excited to see the progress and how player feedback shapes BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates in the coming months in Early Access.” said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD Entertainment.

Gold Rush multiplayer game mode: work together as a team in 4 vs 4! In Gold Rush, the player and his team must collect as much gold as possible to win while battling against the opposite team. The 2 vs 2 Team Deathmatch mode will be added as a free update during Early Access phase.

Fast and addictive gameplay designed for competition: in BATTLECREW, games are based on skill and cooperation with up to 8 players!

4 character classes, each with different playing style! A richly-colored cast of cool and charismatic pirates!

Tortuga, the game community’ hub, is where pirates live and meet, check the game statistics and leaderboard, customize their avatar, check the community challenges, and launch games.

Pirate Bounties: BATTLECREW regularly challenges the community! Maps, skins, taunts, game modes… All the unlockable content makes BATTLECREW a packed and evolving universe!

Create your own Squad! Gamers can invite their friends to create their own team of space pirates and raid the worlds of BATTLECREW together!

Platform: Windows PC (support for other platforms is under consideration)

During the Early Access period, participants will help shape the final details of BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates and provide invaluable input as the title rolls to a full launch. As we are not yet feature complete, gamers can expect a number of new features, optimizations, and enhancements to be released during and after the Early Access period. These include, but are not limited to, new maps, new mode, new skins, new character.

BATTLECREW™ Space Pirates is developed by DONTNOD ELEVEN for PC and will be available on Steam Early Access on January 31st, 2017 at 3pm CET / 6am PST / 9am EST.

DONTNOD ELEVEN is an independent video games studio. A gaming lab focused on delivering engaging, challenging, cooperative and competitive experiences. Based in Paris, DONTNOD ELEVEN is a team of talented and passionate developers.

