EarthWater Sponsors Super Bowl 2017 “Ultimate Fan Party” at some of the Hottest Venues with DJ ASAP as the Official Beverage Brand

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2017 / EarthWater, www.EarthWater.com, a manufacturer of fulvic mineral-infused beverages under the brands FulHum and Zenful, is excited to announce that it is the Official Beverage Brand at the “Ultimate Fan Party” in Houston, Texas during Super Bowl 2017. The Company has teamed up with one of the hottest entertainers, DJ ASAP( https://www.facebook.com/DJASAPFANS), to promote its brands, FulHum and Zenful, at Super Bowl 2017.

EarthWater President, Cash Riley Jr., stated, “This is a great opportunity to promote our healthy living brand for those that wish to participate in the festivities and those that just want to stay healthy. Many people who are unaware of our FulHum (black water) will love the fact that it is 100% natural composition of natural trace minerals, rich in electrolytes, and does not contain any colors, chemicals, caffeine, sugar, or carbohydrates. One added feature of our product FulHum is that it provides oxygen into your bold stream, which can dramatically reduce incidence of hangovers. That should help us to be the most popular brand during Super Bowl weekend.” EarthWater products are available for sale on Amazon @ Amazon Exclusives.

About EarthWater Inc.

EarthWater, Inc., www.earthwater.com, is a health and wellness company that manufactures all-natural products that boost your body’s immunity, including beverages, liquid concentrates, and gummies under the brands FulHum, www.drinkfulhum.com, and Zenful, www.drinkzenful.com, which are 100% natural, proprietary blends of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes. All EarthWater products are available online through Amazon/Exclusives: http://amzn.to/2iPti1H. For more information, email info@earthwater.com.

About DJ ASAP

DJ ASAP is one of the most sought after entertainers from coast to coast. Living up to his tagline, “Always Serve A Purpose,” ASAP specializes in building brands, breaking new music and artists, and regularly hosts some of the most recognizable events in the country. His credentials include serving as Resident DJ on BET 106&Park, producing for platinum Recording Artist Tory Lanez, touring with Bryson Tiller, Official Tour DJ for Sprite, as well as currently holding an endorsement deal from Nike. ASAP is the consecutive HipHop DJ of the year Award winner.

SOURCE: EarthWater, PLC

ReleaseID: 453994