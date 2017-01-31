Envoy Mortgage Heads into 2017 with Strong Momentum

Production grows at Envoy by 41% in 2016 – gearing up for another successful year.

After a record-breaking year in production and branch growth, Envoy is building on its momentum as they kick off 2017. “The future has never been brighter at Envoy. The U.S. is in a period of sustained housing growth, and Envoy is focused on serving its customers,” said Envoy CEO & President, Pat Walden. “2016 was a record-breaking year. Envoy has a great team of associates and you’ll see more records broken as strategic initiatives take hold as we serve a growing, diverse market,” Walden said.

By adjusting to the needs of changing demographics and the overall market, Envoy is engaged in several strategic initiatives designed to make the nearly 20-year old company a leader in providing mortgage loans to a larger segment of the marketplace, including younger and culturally diverse homebuyers. With a major focus on digital efforts to support these key initiatives, Envoy expects to drive new volume and increase market share nationwide, positioning them for another very strong year in 2017. To learn more about Envoy, contact recruiting(at)envoymortgage(dot)com.

About Envoy Mortgage:



Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy branches offer a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. In addition to the retail channel, Envoy operates its nationwide Correspondent Lending Division from Monroe, Louisiana and an in-house servicing operation at the Houston headquarters. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches provide outstanding customer service by offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. For more information, visit http://www.EnvoyMortgage.com. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666

