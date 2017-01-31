Felt Family Dentistry Invests in Customer “Wow” Experience to Support Continued Growth

Felt Family Dentistry is a family dental clinic with offices in Weber and Davis Counties of Utah. Their offices, located in Roy and Layton, continue to grow at record paces. Much of that growth can be attributed to Felt Family Dentistry’s duo of dentists aim to focus on making sure that their patients have a “wow” experience. As a result of the company regularly striving to find ways to show their appreciation to the patients, the company announces new initiatives to support continued growth.

Felt Family Dentistry has been serving the people of Weber and Davis Counties since 2003, combining a commitment to excellence with high standards of quality and integrity. Felt Family Dentistry’s growth can be attributed to their new in-office, no insurance payment option. The office membership is an annual, reduced-fee dental plan that allows individuals and families to receive quality dental care from Felt Family Dentistry at a greatly reduced cost. There are no claims to file and nothing to be paid to any other health care providers. Both Roy and Layton dentist offices are excited to offer this service.

To support the company’s continued growth, Felt Family Dentistry’s dentists in Layton and Roy had several in-office promotions and new hires in 2016. The trend continues this 2017 with the latest addition of Krista Horstmann to the front office. Krista is a good addition to the staff, being a hardworking, smart, and kind young lady. She easily gets along with everyone, enjoys running marathons, singing, and being with her family.

Felt Family Dentistry is also investing in technology to support continued growth. Their latest investments are a new operatory and a digital panoramic dental x-ray machine. This machine uses cutting edge technology to capture a single image the entire mouth. It is useful in planning treatment for extractions, dentures, and implants.

As Felt Family Dentistry continues to grow, their role and effectiveness in the industry are beginning to be noticed on social media, too. Felt Family Dentistry’s Layton office reached one hundred 5-star reviews on Google. To learn more about their services, to find their social media channels, or to find phone numbers to the closest locations, visit www.FeltFamilyDentistry.com.

About Felt Family Dentistry

Roy and Layton dentists in Utah; Felt Family Dentistry uses the latest technology for effective dentures, root canals, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and emergency dental care for kids, families, and adults.