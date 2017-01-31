Gift Design Company Unveils Innovative Caricature-Based Valentine’s Day Presents

Hyderabad, India — (SBWIRE) — 01/30/2017 — Dezains.com, a gift-design firm based in Hyderabad, India, introduced a new concept for Valentine's Day gifts in the form of romantic and well-done cartoons. These adorable items are already available in its e-commerce site so potential patrons will not find it difficult to choose and place their orders right away.

There are 785 products composed of caricature posters; personalized pencil sketches of a lovely couple; wine glasses; shot glasses; bar accessories; caricature photo frame; personalized canvass clock; and, many more. This is themed merchandise that will surely excite shoppers looking for the best gifts for this special occasion that happens every February.

According to Dezains.com, the customized drawing was made by gifted artists who use novel ideas and special images as basis for their masterpieces. The caricature is a perfect present for both men and women. Special caricatures are capable of capturing personalities which include portraits, recollections, interests, and odd habits.

Dezains.com also provides framing services, engraved plaques and mats as part of its customized approach to gift-giving this Valentine. Valentine's Day is special for many spouses and couples. It does not matter if they are married or still in the process of engagement. It is a long-established tradition to give special gifts during these occasions.

The gift-design provider hired only a handful but expert cartoonists with the capability to make sketches using photographs or images as patterns. Then, it prints the drawings on t-shirts, coffee mugs, glasses, and cushions. Interested customers can visit its product page at http://dezains.com/s/81/valentine-day-gifts

This is a rare concept because the sketches are illustrated manually without the aid of any software. The approach is what sets Dezains.com apart from other e-commerce sites that provide the same or similar services. Materials and printing techniques used are exceptional which ensures premium quality, affordable prices and prompt delivery time.

Dezains has an assortment of gifts for husbands and boyfriends along with customized presents for women. These include key chains, mugs, photo collage, and photo cubes. Prospective customers can choose from this line of items which are listed on the company's website. The prices are affordable and will not cause a dent on the budget of customers.

Customers of Dezains.com are special. It strives to make a very pleasant experience for clients who wish to try this service. Those who are not pleased for any reasons can write the company about their complaints or comments so the problem will be fixed right away. Patrons are advised to inform Dezains.com within seven days upon the receipt of their orders. It promises to address these concerns and guide clients through its process of service promise. There is a policy on returns that shoppers can go through for additional details.

About Dezains.com

Dezains.com has a registered business address at Flat 101, Lalitha Nivas, Maheshawri Nagar, Street #8, Habsiguda Uppal, Hyderabad (India) 500007. Those who would like to order gifts in advance can check out the different products at http://dezains.com/s/81/valentine-day-gifts or browse the company's website at http://www.dezains.com.

