Global Beer Market Driving Factors, 2016 Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Global Beer Market Research Information-by type (Pale ale, Stout, Mild ale, Lambic, Lager, Porters, Marzen, Bock and others), By Source (Barley, Wheat, Rice, Corn, Millet, Sorghum, Cassava roots, Agave and others), By Packaging (Can, Bottle, Draft), by Production (Micro and Macro) and by Region- Forecast to 2027

Globally, the market for beer has been increasing due to urbanization and changing consumption patterns. Many micro- brewers are coming up focusing only on the quality of the beer. Key drivers for the market are increasing westernization, developing socializing trends in youngsters.

This report includes in-depth study and analysis of beer segments and sub-segments. It encompasses market segmentation of beer by type, sources, packaging and production. It helps in identifying key beer suppliers and consumers globally.

Major Key Players

– Heineken N.V.

– SABMiller Plc.

– Anheuser-Busch InBev

– Carlsberg Group

– United Breweries Group (UB Group)

– Diageo Plc.

– Tsingtao Brewery

– Molson Coors Brewing Company

– Boston Beer Company

– Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Stakeholders

– Food and Beverage companies

– Beer manufacturers

– Brewing companies.

– Traders, exporters, importers

The Global Beer Market has experienced remarkable growth from past few years and it is expected to grow at same level in forecasted period.

The report will help in investments for the beer and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions. In addition, it will provide the beer companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report.

Study Objectives of Global Beer Market

– Detailed analysis for individual segments and sub-segments for beer

– To estimate market size and forecasting by species type, function and applications

– To understand the supply and demand dynamics of the market

– To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

– Company profiling of major players in the market

– Value chain analysis indicating each stage of its production process and identifying the crucial stages for improvements

– Supply chain analysis of the product indicating the stake of the various suppliers, both basic producers and formulators/distributors, till the end-user

– Evaluation of historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Beer Market.

Global Beer Market: By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– The Netherlands

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Malaysia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

– Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Others in RoW

