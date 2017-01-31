Global Impact Engaged as Strategic Fundraising Partner for Red Nose Day USA 2017

For the third year in a row, Global Impact will support U.S. corporations, faith-based institutions, and other networks to engage employees and communities in Red Nose Day as the iconic event returns to America on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Selected by Comic Relief Inc. as the Strategic Fundraising Lead for the upcoming campaign, Global Impact will also provide select campaign and organizational support.

“Red Nose Day makes it fun for people to come together and give back—and we have seen this especially embraced at work,” said Janet Scardino, CEO of Comic Relief Inc. “Global Impact has truly accelerated our outreach to so many exceptional companies and organizations across the country. This year, we hope to inspire even more people to join us in our mission to end child poverty.”

Through the power of entertainment, Red Nose Day raises awareness and money for kids who need our help the most—at home and around the world. Red Nose Day is on a mission to end child poverty, and has raised over $1 billion globally in just over 25 years. Launched in America in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised more than $60 million in its first two years. Grants from the organization are now at work in all 50 states and 25 countries internationally, helping to keep children and young people living in poverty safe, healthy and educated.

“We’re honored to be invited once again to support Red Nose Day as a fundraising partner, and to make it possible for more organizations to be a part of this global movement,” said Scott Jackson, President and CEO of Global Impact. “When companies participate in Red Nose Day, they are effectively taking a leadership role in the movement to end child poverty, while building a workplace culture of fun with a purpose that inspires employees in all aspects of daily life,” said Jackson.

Since 2015, Global Impact has worked with corporations, networks, and faith-based institutions across the country, providing resources and support to engage their employees in fundraising that captures the spirit of Red Nose Day. Creative, fun activities and events have included:

CEO and Group Super Selfies

Red Nose scavenger hunt through NYC

Bake sales, silent auctions

Field day including “Pie the Partner” challenge

Bowling nights and fundraising challenges

Dress up and dress down days and

Lip Sync Battles, talent shows or comedy nights

Global Impact’s own employee engagement included an office-wide spirit week and leadership challenges. To learn more, click here or contact us at rednosedayusa@charity.org.

