Goliath Technologies Achieves Record Revenue Growth for Seventh Consecutive Year

Goliath Technologies’ seventh straight year of record breaking revenue has been fueled by an increase in demand for IT Operations software tools built to proactively monitor and manage end user experience in hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Goliath Technologies’ record year was driven by new customers such as Rolls Royce, American Airlines, Bank of America, Viacom and Universal Health Services who selected Goliath Products to anticipate, troubleshoot, resolve and ultimately prevent end user experience issues related to application access and usage.

“We selected Goliath Technologies over competing products because they take a holistic look at the entire infrastructure and applications because the Citrix delivery infrastructure can definitely impact application performance. We were also impressed with the ability to get a very granular picture of the user experience down to the individual user and device involved,” said, Peter Malloy, CIO, Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene.

On a year-over-year basis, new enterprise customers were added at a rate of more than one per week driving a sharp increase in new license revenue growth. Goliath’s software was selected by IT Operations teams across all verticals, but especially in growth markets such as healthcare, finance, and cloud providers.

“Goliath Technologies has experienced significant new customer adoption and revenue growth providing best-in-class IT Operations software that enables Fortune 500’s, SMB’s, and Health Systems to proactively reduce troubleshooting and remediation time, improve the end user experience, and achieve IT performance goals such as lowering support ticket volume and preventing costly downtime,” said Thomas Charlton, Chairman and CEO of Goliath Technologies. “Any technology that even approaches ours in enterprise scale and functionality is difficult to deploy, expensive and requires a specialist to operate. Our customers are amazed that they can get actionable operational intelligence from our product in the time it takes for our competitors to explain their installation process.”

About Goliath Technologies



Goliath Technologies provides proactive IT Operations software for IT organizations that addresses the evolving challenges of deploying virtual server and virtual desktop infrastructure whether on premise or in the cloud. Our solutions are purpose-built for these emerging platforms and application delivery methods, so they are vastly easier to use with greater functionality than alternative legacy products or point solutions. We communicate with existing enterprise frameworks, network-centric solutions, and other IT management tools so we complement and extend existing IT investments with our virtual server and virtual desktop specific functionality. Customers include Walmart, Facebook, Salesforce.com, Rolls-Royce, UHS, the VA, ADP, Verizon Wireless, and Office Depot.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb14019906.htm