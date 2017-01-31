Growth Leaps for SignUpGenius in 2016

Revenue for leading online sign up service increases 63 percent year-over-year; unique users reach 66.4 million.

SignUpGenius, the leading online sign up service for event and volunteer management, reported a 63 percent revenue growth in 2016. More than 66 million unique users visited the site last year — an increase of 9 million users from the year before.

“When people need to organize a group, we want them to instinctively head to SignUpGenius as their go-to-tool. We’re very thankful that we had the opportunity to help our users coordinate 2.3 million events in 2016,” says CEO Dan Rutledge. “We expect our strong growth to continue in 2017 as we have the chance to help many more people change the world by organizing groups.”

SignUpGenius plans to continue simplifying the process of signing up for events online while adding more features for power users in 2017. New features introduced in 2016 included a custom theme builder for sign ups, custom notifications, an API to integrate sign up information into other applications, and a calendar sync feature, linking online sign ups with digital calendars.

SignUpGenius received notable awards in 2016 including recognition as Small Tech Company of the Year at the 2016 NC Tech Awards in November and the WebAwards’ highest honor for Outstanding Computer Software Website. The Charlotte Business Journal named SignUpGenius the 11th fastest-growing company in Charlotte and the 9th Best Place to Work in Charlotte on the list of midsized companies.

More 2016 highlights:



People committed to 54.4 million items on sign ups during the year.

The company donated $40,000 to four nonprofit partners on Giving Tuesday.

In October 2016, SignUpGenius ranked as the 500th most trafficked site in the U.S., according to Alexa.com.

About SignUpGenius



SignUpGenius simplifies the process of coordinating events and people by providing online sign ups for nonprofits, schools, sports, churches, families, colleges, businesses and organizations. By enabling up to 12 million unique visitors per month to sign up for tasks online, SignUpGenius has done away with the need for paper sign ups, "reply-all" emails and phone trees.

SignUpGenius on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SignUpGenius



SignUpGenius on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SignUpGenius



Contact SignUpGenius: press(at)signupgenius(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14027063.htm