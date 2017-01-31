Healthy Relationships Initiative launches with kick-off community events

UNCG and Phillips Foundation partner to make strong, positive relationships a public health priority

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) and Phillips Foundation today officially launched the Guilford County Healthy Relationships Initiative (HRI), an original program to promote happy, healthy and safe relationships and improve quality of life across Guilford County.

At a launch event held at UNCG’s new Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, the HRI team unveiled the program’s three-pronged public health approach focused on community mobilization, social marketing and educational programming.

In addition, HRI introduced a month-long series of kick-off events, including a community date night, educational workshops and a family fun day at local YMCA branches.

“Traditionally, relational health has been viewed as a private matter, and as a result, individuals haven’t had access to the support and resources they need to form and foster positive relationships,” said Dr. Christine Murray, director of HRI and associate professor in UNCG’s Department of Counseling and Educational Development. “HRI is changing the conversation so that relationships are seen as an important public health issue. Our goal is to be a go-to community resource for individuals, couples and families across the county.”

HRI is guided by a steering committee that represents 21 community organizations. These partnerships will allow the initiative to reach a broad audience and host engaging programs and events, most of which will be offered free to the public.

In addition to public programming, HRI offers free online toolkits, as well as training for Guilford County professionals.

“Unhealthy relationships, particularly within families, threaten the stability of our society’s foundation,” said Elizabeth Phillips, executive director of Phillips Foundation. “With the integration of the HRI’s programming and ‘upstream’ interventions into the service platforms of our partner organizations, we plan to democratize best practices and resources from the clinic environment to the broader community. Phillips Foundation is excited to help launch this initiative to enhance a positive culture across Guilford County that values healthy relationships, ultimately preventing trauma and dysfunction in the home.”

While the initial implementation plan focuses on the next four years, the long-term goal is to create a lasting, sustainable initiative that can serve as a resource for Guilford County residents and a model for communities across the United States.

To learn more about HRI and upcoming events, visit guilfordhri.org.

About The University of North Carolina at Greensboro



The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a high-research activity university as classified by the Carnegie Foundation. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNCG is one of the most diverse universities in the state with more than 19,600 students and 2,500 faculty and staff members representing more than 90 nationalities. With 86 undergraduate degrees in over 100 areas of study, as well as 52 master’s and 28 doctoral programs, UNCG is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in education, health and wellness, the performing arts, business and the arts and sciences, among others. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Phillips Foundation



Founded in 2002 and fully funded in 2014, the Phillips Foundation represents the philanthropic legacy of its founder, Kermit G. Phillips II, a successful real estate entrepreneur from Greensboro, N.C. The current Board of Trustees leverages the Phillips Foundation as a catalytic capital platform through which they support positive change through impact investing, strategic grants, and original programs. For more information, visit PhillipsFoundationNC.org. Phillips Foundation currently does not accept unsolicited grant applications.

