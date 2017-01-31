Join us on Thursday, February 2 at 4:00 pm Pacific Time as Coaching for Real welcomes speaker, author, and inspirational survivor of the “Miracle on the Hudson” Dave Sanderson. Relive those harrowing moments on January 15, 2009 as Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and First Officer Jeffrey Skiles ditch US Airways /Flight 1549 into the Hudson River and with Sanderson’s help brought 155 people to safety.

Phoenix, AZ — (SBWIRE) — 01/31/2017 — When US Airways Flight 1549, or the "Miracle on the Hudson," ditched into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, Dave Sanderson knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be. And at 4:00 Pacific Time on Thursday, February 2, 2016, Dave Sanderson has chosen exactly where he wants to be. He will be our very special guest on Coaching For Real on the VoiceAmerica™ Business Network.

Sanderson was the last passenger off the back of the plane on that fateful day, and was largely responsible for the well-being and safety of others, risking his own life in frigid water to help other passengers off the plane. Despite the hazards to himself, Sanderson thought only of helping others and emerged from the wreckage with a mission to encourage others to do the right thing. Today, he travels the globe sharing his inspirational and motivational leadership messages to help people make a difference in how they do business and live their lives.

Dave Sanderson is an inspirational survivor, speaker, and author. His thoughts on leadership have made him an internationally sought-out speaker. Join us as he shares his story and reveals how one defining moment can create a lifetime of purpose.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/hear-the-miracle-on-the-hudson-as-told-by-the-last-passenger-off-the-back-of-the-plane-765897.htm