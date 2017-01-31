Impact of Existing and Emerging Medical Robots Market Forecast 2016-2026

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Medical Robots Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026″report to their offering.

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/31/2017 — Medical Robot is a robot which enables the surgeons to perform surgeries with more precision. Medical robotics is emerging field. There are a wide variety of medical applications had emerged such as Surgical robots, laboratory robots, telesurgery, remote surgery, and teleconsultation robots, rehabilitation robots to help for the deaf and the blind. Medical robots assist in surgeries and make possible to decrease risk of infection. Medical robots are enables to increases accuracy of surgeons and reduce risk of patients For instance, heart bypass surgery requires, patient's chest to be open and that long incision be made. The surgeon first cuts through skin, then tissue, and muscle, fascia, and then reaches to the heart. Through Medical robots it become easy to perform critical surgeries with precision. Medical robots are has advantages such as decrease post-operative pain, decrease risk of infection, decreases blood loss and minimum level of anesthesia. Medical robots have many challenges in the application of robotics in the medical field, such as safety, cost and reluctance to accept this technology.

Medical Robots Market: Drivers and restraints

Global medical robots market can be driven by following drivers, Medical robots has gained widespread of acceptance by diverse range of fields such as Interventional cardiological surgery, Neurological surgery and orthopedic surgery etc., are provides lucrative market opportunities. Medical robots provides greatest contributions in more complex cases with more precision. Increasing technological innovations in medical field propels the global medical robots market. Major restraints of the market, Medical robots are expensive and need a technical professionals to perform surgeries.

Medical Robots Market: Segmentation

Global Medical Robots Market can be segmented as following types

Global Medical Robots by Products:

Instruments and Accessories

Robotic Systems

Surgical Robots

Neurological Surgery Robotic Systems

Cardiology Surgery Robotic Systems

Laparoscopic Surgical Robotic Systems

Orthopaedic Surgical Robotic Systems

Steerable Robotics

Rehabilitation Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Prosthetic Robots

Assistive Robots

Exoskeleton Robots

Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital and Pharmacy automation robots

Pharmacy automation robots

IV Robots

Global Medical Robots Market, by Application

Neurology Applications

Orthopaedic Applications

Cardiology Applications

Laparoscopic Applications

Other Applications

Medical Robots Market: Overview

Increasing the demand for advanced treatment methods for various severe diseases, increasing the prevalence of cardiac and neurological disorders and cancer are provides a robust market growth. Increasing the technological advancements and applications of these advancements in critical surgeries propels medical robots market over the forecast period.

Medical Robots Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Depending upon the geographic regions medical robots market is segmented into seven key regions: Those are North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America dominating the global medical robots market. Increasing awareness among the people towards the use of innovative technologies providing lucrative market. Asian Pacific region market is considered to rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, this region is anticipating providing a robust growth of global medical robots market.

Medical Robots Market: Key players

Some of the key players in Market are Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Houston Medical Robotics, Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., Kirbey lester, Otto Bock Healthcare, Kinova robotics, Varian Medical Systems, Hocoma AG, Vecna Robotics, Globus Medical, IRobot Corporatin, Titan Medical, Inc, KB Medical S.A.

