Investor Network Invites You to the NewMarket Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2017 / NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and year-end 2016, to be held Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: February 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-9210

International: 201-689-8049

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175550 or www.NewMarket.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on February 8, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10200

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.NewMarket.com

About NewMarket Corporation

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

