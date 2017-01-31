Jeffrey Hayzlett Is a Maverick Marketer and Will Teach Us How to Build a Business Through His Expertise

Jeffrey is my special guest on Go For It! live radio on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7 am US Pacific Time. Come learn as he shares valuable information from his business perspective.

Phoenix, AZ — (SBWIRE) — 01/31/2017 — Jeffrey Hayzlett is a leading business expert and is frequently cited in Forbes, SUCCESS, Mashable, Marketing Week and Chief Executive, among many others. He shares his executive insight and commentary on television networks like Bloomberg, MSNBC, Fox Business, and C-Suite TV. Hayzlett is a former Bloomberg contributing editor and primetime host, and has appeared as a guest celebrity judge on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump for three seasons. He is a turnaround architect of the highest order, a maverick marketer and C-Suite executive who delivers scalable campaigns, embraces traditional modes of customer engagement, and possesses a remarkable cachet of mentorship, corporate governance, and brand building. He will teach us how to be a maverick marketer. He is a wealth of knowledge and is here to help us gain more insight and marketing techniques to build our business.

Jeffrey is a primetime television host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives on C-Suite TV, and business podcast host of All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on CBS's on-demand radio network Play.It. He is a global business celebrity, speaker, best-selling author, and Chairman of C-Suite Network, home of the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Hayzlett is a well-traveled public speaker, the author of three bestselling business books, Think Big, Act Bigger: The Rewards of Being Relentless, Running the Gauntlet and The Mirror Test. Hayzlett is one of the most compelling figures in business today and an inductee to the Speaker Hall of Fame.

