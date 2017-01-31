Katherine Jetter Announces Opening of Opal Exhibition, “The Wonderful World of Opals,” at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

Renowned Santa Fe based, Australian born jewelry designer is guest curator of exhibition featuring cut and uncut opals—even a fossilized specimen in a dinosaur bone—from around the world.

Katherine Jetter announces the opening of an exhibition of opals from around the globe at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, of which she is the guest curator. The Wonderful World of Opals features cut and uncut stones from Australia, Mexico, Ethiopia and Peru, as well as some set opal jewels from Jetter’s own collection. A one-of-a-kind rough opal specimen from Australia that weighs over 160 pounds is also part of the show. Grand opening events for the public include short talks, displays, and demonstrations at the museum on Feb. 10, and Feb. 11, 2017.

Jetter was approached by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs in 2016 and worked to produce a collection of over 50 specimens, some of the finest in the world, one of which is encased in a fossilized dinosaur bone. Jetter collaborated with some of the world’s foremost opal miners, two of who will be present at a private reception on February 9: Bill Kasso of Eagle Creek Opals and Charlie Alsen of Opal Country. Other contributing miners include Andrew and Damien Cody of Cody Opal, Juergen Schuetz of Emil Weis and Susan Cooper of Broken River Mining.

Jetter was recently selected by jewelry historian Olivier Dupon as one of his top picks of 35 contemporary jewelers in the world, featured in his newly launched book Fine Jewelry Couture: Contemporary Heirlooms.

"This is an exceptional collection of opals curated by a leader in the opal industry,” said Margie Marino, director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. “The Museum is very proud to be able to work with world-wide partners to bring this exhibition to the people of New Mexico. This is a rare opportunity for visitors to the Museum to see a whole opal in its raw state and examine how it is formed,” she said.

A number of collaborative and educational events have been scheduled for the opening weekend to enhance the visitor experience.

Events Scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017



Free with Museum Admission



10am to 2pm: Rock, mineral and gem demonstrations and displays by the Albuquerque Gem and Mineral Club and Museum Lapidary Studio

9am to 12:30pm: George Franzen (in the Lapidary Studio) will demonstrate opal cutting and polishing and be available to talk with visitors to the Museum.

Events Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017



Free with Museum Admission



10am to 3pm: Rock, mineral and gem demonstrations and displays by the Albuquerque Gem and Mineral Club/Museum Lapidary Studio



10am to 3pm: Bring your own unknown rocks and minerals to be identified by members of the Albuquerque Gem and Mineral Club/ Museum Lapidary Studio

10am – 10:20am: Short Talk for the Public by Katherine Jetter, Exhibition Guest Curator, “The Lore and Myths of Opals and Opals in Jewelry Through the Ages”

11am – 11:20am: Short Talk for the Public by Katherine Jetter, Exhibit Guest Curator… “Different Types of Opals”

Noon and 12:30pm: Special Short Tours of the New Exhibit: The Wonderful World of Opals (Limited to 15 people each tour)

1pm – 1:20pm: Short Talk for the Public… by George Franzen, Steward Museum Lapidary Studio, “Opal for the Common Man”

2pm – 2:20pm: Short Talk for the Public, by Joel Johnstone, Chair Museum Lapidary Studio, “The World of Mineral and Gem Cutting”

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES (including images and information about the private reception on February 9):



Jennifer Hobson-Hinsley



Jennifer(@)jlhmedia(.)com



505 603 8643

###



ABOUT KATHERINE JETTER LTD: Katherine Jetter was born in Melbourne, Australia and spent her youth in England, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. After attending SevenOaks School in Kent, UK, Katherine received a Bachelors Degree in Clinical Psychology from University College of London followed by an analyst position at JP Morgan. After attending the globally renowned Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and receiving certification as a Graduate Gemologist and Jewelry Designer, Katherine put her expertise to use by working for various international, high-end designer jewelers, including De Beers. Launching Katherine Jetter Ltd. in 2008, her collection was immediately picked up by Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus after showcasing at the prestigious Couture Jewelry Show in 2009. Katherine’s beautiful collections are featured in numerous retailers worldwide from Moscow to China including a selection of Neiman Marcus stores and high profile independent retailers across the U.S.

Katherine and her husband, Daniel Burrell, moved to Santa Fe in 2010. They are active philanthropists in the community, with a key focus on furthering education for young people in New Mexico and have formed a foundation to support these efforts, the New Mexico Leadership Institute (NMLI), of which Katherine is President. NMLI partners with The University of New Mexico (UNM), New Mexico State University (NMSU) and top business leaders to provide New Mexico high school students with training and mentoring designed to develop effective leadership skills. Katherine is also on the Executive Board for NDI (New Mexico Dance Institute), and ran the Garfield Street Foundation on behalf of Rosemont Realty for 3 years. Katherine and Daniel have a daughter, Dylan, who is two years old.

ABOUT THE NEW MEXICO MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY & SCIENCE: The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is a Division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. The Department of Cultural Affairs is New Mexico’s cultural steward and is charged with preserving and showcasing the state’s cultural riches. With its eight museums, eight historic monuments, arts, archaeology, historic preservation and library programs, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs is the largest state cultural agency in the nation.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14031112.htm