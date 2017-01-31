Kenny Slaught – Raising Awareness of Education Outreach Programs at the Santa Barbara Bowl



SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / The Santa Barbara Bowl, a large outdoor music venue, strives to make the arts accessible to the larger community through a number of education outreach initiatives. Each year, the foundation funds programs that reach approximately 20,000 students through non-profit arts programs, individual artists, and local

schools. Long-time advocate of community philanthropy, Santa Barbara-based property

developer and investor, Kenny Slaught has recently promoted these programs on his blog at KennySlaught.com.

The annual symposium allows educators, artists, philanthropists, and local not-for-profits to meet with students and members of the community and discuss the state of arts education in Santa Barbara. This important initiative provides insight and direction for creating better, more focused programs in the future. Other education outreach projects include a drive to collect instruments for students in need, grants to local programs that wish to make use of resources at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and scholarships for college students studying the performing arts. In addition, the foundation supports a children’s program at Cottage Hospital and various in-school and after-school programs, particularly in neighborhoods most affected by the concert season at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The Notes for Notes program, on the other hand, connects students to free instruments and music lessons. A large volunteer committee facilitates these education outreach projects.

In 2015, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation supported the Girls Rock Santa Barbara initiative. Believing that music is a means to empower young girls, Kenny

Slaught is convinced this organization creates a supportive environment that fosters the development of self-confidence and creativity in youngsters. As part of the program, girls take music lessons, engage in workshops, and give performances. They are encouraged to challenge typical gender stereotypes, collaborate with each other, and practice tolerance. As such, Girls Rock Santa Barbara embodies the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s emphasis on making music and the arts accessible to all.

Founder of Investec Real Estate Companies, Kenny

Slaught has been in the industry for more than four decades. A dedicated investment strategist, he manages more than 3 million square feet of property throughout California. With total transactions valued above $1.2 billion, Investec has grown to become one of Santa Barbara’s leading real estate firms. An avid philanthropist, Mr. Slaught is involved with many non-profit and community organizations, including Hospice

of Santa Barbara, the Music

Academy of the West. Contributing to the benefit of youth in the area, he dedicates considerable time to these and other worthy causes.

