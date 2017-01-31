Marcus Hiles – Introduces Affordable Upscale Homes to Texas Communities



DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / Leading force in luxury rentals industry in Texas, Marcus Hiles‘ Dallas based Western Rim Property Services has become increasingly popular and well respected as it created immaculately lavish and yet affordable homes. Since its founding in 1990, the inspiration behind the development company has been Hiles’ vision to provide exclusive amenities and elegant design at competitive prices, a formula behind the creation of more than 15,000 magnificently built upmarket homes across the Lone Star state. From the resort-style character of the Mansion brand townhomes to the spacious and contemporary apartments of the Towers developments, Hiles’ rental properties are unmatched in style, quality, convenience and value.

Within close proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Marcus Hiles’ Dallas developments occupy expansive areas of natural beauty in the towns of Aubrey, Frisco, and Sachse. Those who call the Estates 3Eighty in Aubrey home take full advantage of the community’s scenic location, enjoying its on-site park, jogging trail and swimming pool. Conveniences such as the playground activity area and the private, off-leash dog park appeal to families with young children and pets. The grounds of The Towers By The Park in Frisco boast an infinity edge, 165-foot-long swimming pool, tanning deck and poolside cabanas for an immersive vacation hotel experience. Residents of the one-to-four bedroom apartments also have access to a covered outdoor kitchen, fireplace lounge, picnic area, and barbecue station as well as a direct path to nearby McCord Park. The satisfied tenants of the Mansions at Woodbridge in Sachse, revel in the Texas sunshine by an upscale pool, and stroll through the property’s private park. Its summer kitchen, multiple grills and outdoor fireplace offer the perfect blend of rustic entertaining with modern convenience.

Western Rim’s other communities throughout Austin, New Braunfels, San Antonio, and Houston share similarly luxurious features with those found in the charming developments of Marcus Hiles‘ Dallas communities. Apartment seekers can expect the same exquisite care in the tasteful interiors throughout all homes managed by the real estate mogul’s companies. High-end comforts include kitchens outfitted with designer cabinets, porcelain tile backsplashes, and stainless steel Whirlpool® brand appliances for gourmet cooking with ease. While baths create an unparalleled experience, with jetted Jacuzzi® garden tubs, his & hers sinks and separate stand-up showers equipped with rainwater showerheads and chrome fixtures. Of no less importance are the environmentally considerations Hiles utilizes in the construction, such as programmable thermostats and efficient double-pane windows. Rooftops are covered with eco-friendly radiant barrier panels to reflect heat, lower energy costs and “reduce up to 97 percent of heat transfer, making attics about 30 degrees cooler,” says Hiles. Residents also rest easy with full depth cellulose sound insulation, significantly cutting down outside noise between rooms and neighbors. The refined communities of Hiles’ Western Rim are unprecedented and bring lavish and chic lifestyles to within reach of working Texans in the state’s most enticing areas.

For Marcus Hiles, Dallas is where his success in property investment began but he has always had a propensity to expand and excel. His humble beginnings instilled in him a tremendous work ethic, ingenuity, and drive that have led to his notoriety as a superior property investor and developer. His company, which owns and manages more than 15,000 luxury style homes, not only delivers aesthetically beautiful, efficient and affordable housing but also specialize in delivering a high-end lifestyle that is budget friendly. This incredible mixture of superior quality and attainability is what propels Hiles ahead of his peers. His business acumen, ability to cut cost, satisfy his customers, and adapt to the ever changing housing market is what makes Hiles an inspirational role model in the industry.

