Meridian Waste Solutions Closes $12.4 Million Public Offering

MILTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN, MRDNW) (“Meridian Waste” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 3,112,871 shares of common stock, including 112,871 warrants sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. Each unit containing one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock are offered at a combined public offering price of $4.13 per unit. The shares of common stock and the warrants were listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols MRDN and MRDNW, respectively, on January 25, 2017.

Meridian Waste Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Cosman, participated in the offering by purchasing $1,250,000 of units of common stock and Warrants at the public offering price of $4.13 per unit.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Meridian Waste from the public offering were approximately $12,390,000 prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Meridian Waste intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditures including additional trucks and equipment to service recently awarded business, tuck-in acquisitions, repayment of indebtedness and working capital.

“Over the past year, our Meridian Waste team has successfully implemented a vision of organic and strategic acquisitive growth. Our Company is entering a very exciting phase as we look to expand upon our base platform and scale our business,” said Jeff Cosman, Meridian Waste’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited for what is ahead for us as we seek to execute on new business, including our recently announced awarded contract with St. Louis County Districts 4 and 6, and as we seek to increase our pipeline of new business opportunities and additional growth through further organic and potential strategic acquisitions. We believe the listing of our common stock and warrants on the NASDAQ Capital Market improves our liquidity and is aligned with our goal of increasing shareholder value over the long-term.”

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Axiom Capital Management, Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering and Garden State Securities, Inc. acted as a Selected Dealer in the offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on January 24, 2017. A final prospectus relating to this offering was filed with the SEC on January 26, 2017. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Prospectus Department, 30 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10004, telephone 212-440-9600, email: prospectus@jgunnar.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Company and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.

Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. is a company defined by our commitment to servicing our customers with unwavering respect, fairness and care. We are focused on finding and implementing solutions to solid waste needs and challenges within the industry and for our customers. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Missouri and services over 65,000 residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential and roll off trucks, the Company operates three transfer stations and one municipal solid waste landfill.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The actual results or outcomes of Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. may differ materially from those anticipated. Although Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any such assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. can provide no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will prove to be accurate.

In light of the significant uncertainties and risks inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, such information should not be regarded as a representation by Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. that its objectives or plans will be achieved. Included in these uncertainties and risks are, among other things, fluctuations in operating results, general economic conditions, uncertainty regarding the results of certain legal proceedings and competition. Forward-looking statements consist of statements other than a recitation of historical fact and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Because they are forward-looking, such statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.’s most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. does not undertake an obligation to update publicly any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

