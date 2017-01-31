Monster Energy’s World Class Team Takes 11 Medals at X Games Aspen 2017

Monster Energy, the official energy drink partner of X Games, congratulates its athletes on an amazing four days of competition at X Games Aspen 2017. The team took a total of 11 medals across Snowboard, Ski, and Snowmobile disciplines.

Monster Energy, the official energy drink partner of X Games, congratulates its athletes on an amazing four days of competition at X Games Aspen 2017. The team took a total of 11 medals across Snowboard, Ski, and Snowmobile disciplines.

In Snowboard Big Air, Canadian rider Max Parrot took gold and made some history along the way with a first ever-quadruple cork underflip. The 22-year-old wowed the crowd and judges alike landing a trick never before done at X Games and earning his second straight gold at the event.

Coming off a nasty crash during the Snowboard Big Air event, Jamie Anderson was still able to pull off a silver-medal win in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle taking her fifth straight silver in the event, and 12th X Games Snowboard Slopestyle medal overall. Her raw talent lended to a calm style, which made her riding look utterly effortless.

In Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Bealieu-Marchand came out swinging and stomped his way into third place with an absolutely massive first run. This was the first X Games medal for the 22-year-old.

Battling heavy competition from the world’s top snowmobile freestylers, Joe Parsons pulled out a rare trick – never seen before in competition – to take home the gold medal in Snowmobile Freestyle on his last run. The 29-year-old from Yakima, Washington, also made history as the first snowmobile rider in X Games history to win gold two years in a row. Parson’s win brings his X Games count to 16 medals, five of them gold. He holds the second-most X Games winter event medals in history.

In Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe, 16-year-old Chloe Kim took bronze, which was unusual considering her gold-medal winning streak. It still proved to be a celebration for Kim as she made the best of some difficulties during the competition. The good news is that "difficulties" for Kim means she still captured a bronze medal with relative ease, which marks her fifth medal in X Games Snowboard SuperPipe.

Giulia Tanno earned a bronze medal in the inaugural Women’s Ski Big Air competition and made history as the first female competitor to stomp a 1260. This marks the rookie’s first X Games medal.

In Men’s Ski Big, which is one of the most anticipated events of X Games Aspen 2017, James Woods earned a gold medal, which was his first ever X Games medal. The skier from Great Britain also earned a respectable fourth place in Men’s Ski Slopestyle. Teammate Henrik Harlaut took silver marking his 4th Ski Big Air medal.

In Snowmobile Best Trick Brett Turcotte took silver on his 29th birthday with a technical backflip variation, and was joined on the podium by his teammate Joe Parsons who took bronze.

Monster Energy ended the weekend in style by hosting a celebration party 11,000-feet high featuring music by The Game to celebrate their snowboard, ski and snowmobile athletes and VIPs at the Little Nell in Aspen, CO. Guests took the gondola to an over-capacity crowd with the rapper bringing his high-energy West Coast hip-hop influence and performance to another level. DJs Marylouise Pels and Vanessa Giovacchini of Posso were also in the house to set off the evening.

