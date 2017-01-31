Nashville’s Music City Irish Fest is your city-wide Celebration of all Things Irish for the Whole St. Patrick’s Day Season

Nashville, TN is going green for a full 17 days with authentic Irish events all over the city to create a St. Patrick's Day celebration like no other.

Looking for the best way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year? Music City Irish Fest (MCIF) is Nashville’s 17 day festival with a city-wide calendar of exciting cultural events, including concerts by some of Ireland’s most celebrated bands, Irish dance shows by local award-winning dancers, an Irish film festival, heritage and genealogy events, and more.

Through the original MCIF, a one-day street festival held the last two years, Nashville connected with its Irish heritage in a stronger way than ever before. That one-day event has been replaced by a range of Irish events over the first 17 days of March with incredible attractions and activities happening at premier locations around town, guaranteeing something special for everyone.

Starting off the season on March 1 is a must-see show at the gorgeous Franklin Theatre by the iconic Donegal-based band Altan, with rousing jigs and reels, fiddling and traditional Gaelic singing. Next, the Watkins College of Art, Design & Film hosts a celebration of Ireland in the movies from March 2-4, featuring powerhouse portrayals of some of Ireland’s most historical figures and also entertaining and sometimes hilariously witty depictions of classic Irish culture.

Other highlights include concerts by two Irish music legends, Sharon Shannon and The Chieftains, various celebrations of the Irish lineage and 250th birthday of President Andrew Jackson, at The Hermitage. There will also be whiskey tastings, storytelling, and the food and drink and shenanigans at Nashville’s traditional Irish pub, McNamara’s on St. Patrick’s Day.

Of special note is the powerfully moving Broadway production of The Final Days of Wolfe Tone, direct from a sold out run in New York and recent winner of the 2016 BroadwayWorld.com Awards for Best Play and Best Supporting Actor. This new gripping drama delivered by a veteran cast chronicles the last days of the Irish hero Wolfe Tone who led the Irish Rebellion of 1789 against the British.

Later in the month, all sports fans can experience the Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club as they host their regional championship tournament at Heartland Fields featuring the long beloved and fiercely Irish traditional sport of hurling, the fastest game played on a field.

For more information on these celebrations and many more, visit the Music City Irish Fest website to see the whole calendar of Events taking place in the Nashville area. http://www.musiccityirishfest.com





Go Green. Go Nashville. Go Ireland.

