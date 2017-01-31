OIA Global Acquires American Cargo Express, Expands North American Logistics and Supply Chain Excellence into Critical U.S. Markets and Canada

Transportation, material sourcing, and packaging solutions provider bolsters service in three major American cities as well as Toronto.

OIA Global, a leading worldwide transportation, supply chain management, and packaging solutions provider announced today it has acquired American Cargo Express, a New Jersey-based provider of domestic and international freight forwarding, warehousing and trade management services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We value ACE's nearly 30-year commitment to providing quality freight forwarding, warehousing, fulfillment, as well as its inventory and trade management services to its customers," said Charlie Hornecker, CEO of OIA Global. “Joining forces with ACE expands OIA’s footprint into the highly competitive Canadian market of Toronto, and adds to our global network of locations which includes countries in Europe, Asia, and South America,” Hornecker stated.

"We are joining a fast growing company with one of the most unique value propositions in the supply chain and logistics space," said Rick Trizano, President of American Cargo Express. "OIA’s ability to manage customers’ procurement and sourcing needs will dovetail very well with ACE’s supply chain services. Most importantly, OIA has a great employee-driven culture, which is what makes it even more meaningful," Trizano added.

“Acquisitions such as these only work if we can continue to innovate and provide value-enhanced benefits with our ‘customer-first’ service,” Hornecker added. “Canada will mark the 27th country in which OIA Global operates and we will continue to explore these types of acquisitions in the future, provided they are strategic to our business, help grow our brand, expand our network and create value for our customers," he noted.

Since its founding in 1988, OIA has grown into a $1 billion supply chain management leader, delivering clients a unique combination of global logistics, materials sourcing and packaging solutions. With over 1,200 professionals in 69 owned offices, and a worldwide presence in 27 countries, OIA designs innovative solutions that optimize supply chains around the world. OIA is privately owned by Indianapolis-based LDI, Ltd., with more than a century of experience funding and operating high potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit http://www.oiaglobal.com and http://www.ldiltd.com.

Headquartered in Union, New Jersey, American Cargo Express was founded by Rick Trizano and Chris Murray in 1988. Over the last 25+ years, ACE has grown into a multi-million dollar full-service forwarding, warehousing and trade management company with over 200 employees and 11 offices. For more information, please visit http://www.americancargoexpress.com.

