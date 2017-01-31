One Million Solutions in Health™ Announces Open Call for Technology: How to Optimize Science or Technology with the Technology Evaluation Consortium™

One Million Solutions in Health Announces Open Call for Innovation for Emerging Technology: How to Optimize Science or Technology with the Technology Evaluation Consortium

One Million Solutions in Health is proud to announce and share this webinar, “Open Call for Technology: How to Optimize Science or Technology with the Technology Evaluation Consortium” by Dawn Van Dam, Executive Director & CEO of One Million Solutions in Health and two participants in this program. THIS IS AN ONGOING OPPORTUNITY FOR TECHNOLOGY VENDORS AND SCIENTISTS.

This “Open Call for Technology” aims to attract promising new Technology Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Established Companies and Scientists to present their science DIRECTLY to relevant Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Through the Technology Evaluation Consortium™ (TEC), the collaborative evaluation and rapid adoption of promising new technologies for use in life sciences research and development is accelerated.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium is an innovative, collaborative program run by One Million Solutions in Health™ (OMSiH), a non-profit organization, dedicated to improving and accelerating life sciences R&D and outcomes. This program has a proven track record benefiting innovators, biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare, with more than a decade of pre-competitive and non-competitive analysis of promising new technologies, products and services.

This Open Call for Technology is a relatively new initiative — and this is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

One Million Solutions in Health has been charged with the responsibility of taking the Technology Evaluation Consortium to a new level, and attracting a wider selection of new technologies. The goal is to help the creators of new science, and the industry, realize the many benefits of their scientific advances, in an accelerated manner.

During this webinar, it describes the opportunity for selected Technology Innovators/Providers to benefit from participation in this successful program (for free). Participants will also have the opportunity to hear directly from one of the technology innovators, Quantitative Medicine, on how the Technology Evaluation Consortium helped shape their technology, increase their customer base and generate market exposure.

The benefits realized by participating in the Technology Evaluation Consortium are diverse and far-reaching. Beneficial outcomes reported by past Technology Innovator participants have included:

> Expert Feedback: Receiving direct feedback from knowledgeable Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who can positively influence adoption and use of technology is priceless.

> Credibility: Achieving credible third-party evaluation and validation of technology makes it more attractive and less risky to the biopharmaceutical industry and/or to investors.

> Collaboration: The collaborative program builds trust, is more robust, yields better outcomes, and lays a solid foundation for future cooperation.

> Market Penetration & Growth: Build a deep understanding of the technology with top pharmaceutical companies by working collaboratively.

> Brand Equity: Brand knowledge in the minds of key industry players increases the strategic and financial value of the brand and, consequently, increases the value of the business.

Review the webinar here: Open Call for Technology: How to Optimize Your Science or Technology with the Technology Evaluation Consortium.

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery … of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

IF YOU HAVE A TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY OR MEDICAL SOLUTION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO HELP SHARE WITH THE WORLD, CONTACT US.

For more information: http://www.onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org

CONTACT:

One Million Solutions in Health™



Dawn Van Dam



Executive Director & CEO



Email: dawn.vandam(at)onemillionsolutionsinhealth(dot)org



Phone: 416-402-8274



Twitter: @DawnVanDam

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14028857.htm