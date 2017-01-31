One Million Solutions in Health™, Body1 and Health Connexions Share Key Criteria Regarding Connecting Your Clinicians with Consumers to Grow Your Business

One Million Solutions in Health is proud to share key criteria via this webinar about “Connecting Your Clinicians with Consumers to Grow Your Business"

One Million Solutions in Health is proud to announce and share this webinar, “Connecting Your Clinicians with Consumers to Grow Your Business” by Chris Messina, CEO, Body 1, Inc. and Michelle Alford, Content and Social Media Manager, Body 1, Inc..

More and more, consumers are seeking expert medical or professionals clinicians who are trained in special procedures, offer unique services, or are affiliated with a particular organization, in order to appropriately deal with their health concerns.

At the same time, clinicians seek to connect with consumers who may not know about their special areas of expertise, but who can benefit from the services offered at their clinic or hospital. This webinar covers the key issues in connecting health consumers with the right clinicians, including:

— What is the value to your organization when you serve as the bridge to connect trained clinicians with qualified health consumers?



— What are some of the existing tools and their limitations?



— What are some of the emerging approaches that leverage online and mobile technology advances to better connect health consumers with trained clinicians?

Body1 is a medical software company providing cloud-based web platforms for medical marketing, including advanced clinician and physician finders. Health Connexions is a consulting and marketing firm that helps clients in the life sciences and health care sectors transform science into commercial success.

Review the webinar here: Connecting Your Clinicians with Consumers to Grow Your Business.

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery … of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

IF YOU HAVE A TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY OR MEDICAL SOLUTION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO HELP SHARE WITH THE WORLD, CONTACT US.

For more information: http://www.onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org

CONTACT:

One Million Solutions in Health™



Dawn Van Dam



Executive Director & CEO



Email: dawn.vandam(at)onemillionsolutionsinhealth(dot)org



Phone: 416-402-8274



Twitter: @DawnVanDam

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14028826.htm