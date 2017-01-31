Quovantis Technologies to Acquire WeCraftMedia as Part of its Expansion Plan in the United States

Quovantis Technologies, a design-led engineering company announced that it has acquired WeCraftMedia as part of its aggressive expansion plan in US and Europe.

Quovantis Technologies, a design-led engineering company with headquarters in New Delhi, India, announced today that it has acquired WeCraftMedia for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Quovantis opens its first U.S. based office in the heart of Silicon Valley, as part of an aggressive expansion plan throughout the U.S. and Europe.

“The acquisition of WeCraftMedia deepens the capability, reach and scale of Quovantis’ broad development offering into key growth segments. We’ve been working together for a few years already and realized that we have a common goal: to create best user experiences through the products that we build and target specific customer needs. This merger was a natural step,” says Tarun Kohli, Quovantis’ CEO.

“The combination of Quovantis and WeCraftMedia will create a superior value proposition, enabling us to reach a leadership position in quality software and product development in the U.S., specifically in Silicon Valley. Based on current customer demand, we foresee great opportunities to help companies reinvent themselves through better user experiences, and I can say that, with this merger, our combined efforts will focus on that,” says Cosmin Dumitrescu, WeCraftMedia’s CEO.

With its considerable expertise in product design and development, Quovantis aims to continue adding new capabilities and garner partner engagements in mobile, SaaS, IoT and AI.

About Quovantis Technologies



Quovantis is a niche user experience design and software development company that enables technology startups, enterprises and product companies to deliver compelling experiences. With close to 200 skilled engineers, designers and software architects, Quovantis was named by Deloitte as one of the top 50 fastest growing companies in India three years in a row.



http://www.quovantis.com

About WeCraftMedia



WeCraftMedia is a UX/UI boutique design and development company with a mission to pair a unique approach to user experience and design, with a passion for quality products and applications. WeCraftMedia, with offices in Silicon Valley and Eastern Europe, managed to successfully design and develop applications for more than 130 clients, including Google, Fresko, Greenfence, eMotorWerks and others.



http://www.wecraftmedia.com

