Renegade Transport Is Looking to Forge New Relationships at the NATM Annual Convention and Trade Show in February

“The Best of the Best in Trailer Manufacturing” Will be Gathering in Lake Buena Vista, Florida Where Exhibitor, Renegade Transport, Will Share Their Passion for the Industry

Duncan, OK — (SBWIRE) — 01/31/2017 — Robert Anderson and Steve Woods, co-founders of Renegade Transport, are excited about the upcoming National Association of Trailer Manufacturers Annual Convention and Tradeshow February 15-17 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

With over 30 years of experience in the trailer industry, Robert and Steve have a deep understanding of trailer manufacturing, sales, customer service and shipping. "From day one it has been our goal to set ourselves apart from other transport companies by providing solid customer service through hard work, honesty and integrity," reminisces owner Robert Anderson. "We want the opportunity to earn the business of trailer manufacturers and begin long-term partnerships that will benefit us both."

And building those partnerships is exactly what Robert and Steve aim to do as an exhibitor at the NATM Tradeshow. The plan is to explain how they can take the headache out of the shipping process and make it easy for the manufacturers to deliver and get paid. "Making it easy for the manufacturers is a win-win situation," adds co-owner Steve Woods. "We are really looking forward to developing some meaningful new relationships."

The mission of NATM is to promote trailer safety and the success of the trailer manufacturing industry through education and advocacy. Safety is also a priority for Renegade Transport. Their experienced drivers all have class A CDLs and treat the product like it is their own.

About Renegade Transport, LLC

Based in Duncan, Oklahoma, Renegade Transport, LLC, operates a fleet of one-ton pickup trucks used to transport a wide variety of light- and medium-duty trailers including, but not limited to, horse/livestock trailers, cargo trailers, utility trailers, travel trailers, boat trailers, portable silos, portable towers and recreational equipment. While the focus of Renegade Transport is to provide excellent customer service delivering from manufacturers to dealers across the United States and Canada, the company often delivers directly to the retail customer.

They will be set up at Booth 638 at the NATM Trade Show at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL, Feb 16th and 17th.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/renegade-transport-is-looking-to-forge-new-relationships-at-the-natm-annual-convention-and-trade-show-in-february-765343.htm