Renowned Chairmen in the Neuroscience Gather Again to Share Breaking Research and Developments with Neuroscience Professionals at the 10TH Annual Chair Summit

CME Outfitters is now accepting registrations for the 10th Annual Chair Summit: Master Class for Neuroscience Professional Development to be held in New Orleans, LA, November 16-18, 2017

CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, is proud to announce its 10th Annual Chair Summit, being held this November 16-18, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Chair Summit is a two-and-a-half-day conference that educates psychiatrists, neurologists, primary care physicians, and mental health clinicians, on advances in evidence-based treatments for a variety of neurological and behavioral conditions.

Over the last decade, Chair Summit has earned a reputation for being one of the best meetings offered to professionals in the neurosciences. By encouraging a two-way learning experience, Chair Summit gives attendees more than just lectures by Chairmen with small group breakout discussions, networking events, and promoting involvement during presentations via interactive technology.

“I’ve attended Chair Summit every year for the last 9 years, and it is the most outstanding CME activity that I have ever attended,” Tony Graham, MD, a psychiatrist from Virginia stated. “It’s all about the teaching: the small groups, the workshops, the technology that is used to support your learning during this activity, but most importantly the Chairs themselves. The Chairs from all over the United States not only teach all the sessions, but are also available in between sessions to chat. This is an outstanding and totally unique CME activity that you’ll want to check out.”

This year’s conference is set to take place at the Hotel Monteleone, a beautiful and luxurious hotel and conference center in the heart of New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Chair Summit will commence on Thursday, November 16 and end Saturday, November 18, 2017 and will host a reception at the hotel for all attendees on Friday, during which CME Outfitters will be presenting the Chair Award to one of the esteemed presenting Chairman.

Chair Summit offers 18+ continuing education credit for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, social workers, case managers, and other clinicians with interest in the neurosciences. This year’s topics include the developing teenage brain, violence & aggression in psychiatric patients, binge eating disorder, pseudobulbar affect, fentanyl abuse, common sleep disorders, epilepsy, and more! Early bird registration rates are available for a limited time. For hotel information, rates, registration and more, click here.

About CME Outfitters, LLC



CME Outfitters develops and distributes live, recorded and web-based, outcomes- and evidence-based educational activities to thousands of clinicians each year and offers expert accreditation and outcome services for non-accredited organizations. CME Outfitters focuses on delivering education to specialty audiences, with strong expertise in neuroscience, inflammatory, infectious, and autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disease. For a complete list of certified activities and more information, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com or call 877.CME.PROS (877.263.7767).

“CME Outfitters…Improving Clinical Behavior…One Change at a Time”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14026395.htm