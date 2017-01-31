RepliCel Life Sciences, A Leader in the Multi-Billion Dollar Regenerative Medicine Industry

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2017 / RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCQB: REPCF) (TSX-V: RP.V) (RepliCel or the Company) is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing autologous [cells or tissues obtained from the same individual] cell therapies designed to address conditions caused by a deficit of healthy cells required for normal healing and function. The Company’s current clinical focus is on three areas: the repair of chronically injured tendons; restoring damaged skin; and the rejuvenation of hair growth.

RepliCel’s product portfolio has the potential for large commercial applications, containing:

Two distinct cell therapy platforms built on hair follicle cell expertise

Unique dermal injector device

Strong IP protecting the process & use of hair follicle cells in a variety of indications

Pipeline

The Company currently has 4 products in its pipeline:

RCT-01 is for the treatment of chronic tendinosis caused by acute and chronic tensile overuse. RCT-01 is undergoing a Phase1/2 single-center trial investigating the use of the Company’s type 1 collagen-expressing, follicle-derived fibroblasts as a treatment for chronically injured ankle tendons. Initial clinical data from the RCT-01 clinical trial is anticipated during the first quarter of 2017.

RCS-01 is for the treatment of patients suffering from aged and UV-damaged skin. RCS-01 is in a Phase 1 skin rejuvenation study for the Company’s type 1 collagen-expressing, follicle-derived fibroblasts as a treatment for UV-damaged and aged skin. While this trial is a Phase 1 trial, it has been designed to also produce significant biological data measuring whether or not, and to what extent, any aesthetically meaningful rebuilding of the dermal extracellular matrix under aging and sun-damaged skin is occurring. Quantitative data is anticipated to be generated from the histopathology and gene expression analysis of the tissue biopsied in the study. The data gathered from the study is expected to be significantly meaningful in the continued development of RCS-01. Initial clinical data from the RCS-01 clinical trial is anticipated during the first quarter of 2017.

RCH-01 is an autologous cell therapy utilizing dermal sheath cup cells isolated for the hair follicle to treat androgenetic alopecia [Androgenetic alopecia is commonly referred to as male-pattern hair loss and female-pattern hair loss]. RCH-01 is now under investigation at Tokyo Medical University Hospital and Toho University Ohasi Medical Center, with the study funded by Shiseido Company, who RepliCel has a licensing and financing arrangement with. Additionally, a clinical date from a previously completed Phase 1 study of RCH-01 is anticipated to be released during the first quarter of 2017. This clinical study’s data will include 12 and 24-month efficacy data, along with 5-year safety data.

RCI-02 is a dermal injector device, and the first of several devices the Company believes its dermal injection-related intellectual property will lead to. RCI-02 is designed for the injection of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers, although the device will be capable of being used for other products with similar injection profiles. The RCI-02 has several advantages over currently available devices, with what the Company describes as unparalleled control over injection depth, dose, and rate of deposition, along with a feature that numbs the skin, eliminating the need for local anesthetic injections. Additionally, the Company anticipates the adoption of its RCI-02 device will allow practitioners the ability to delegate more injection procedures to lower-skilled technicians, while ensuring a better patient experience and more consistent outcomes. In 2017, the Company is projected to complete manufacturing of functional and tested prototypes, which is anticipated to be sufficient to support their filing for a CE mark application with label approval for injection of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers. The CE mark is required to sell the device in Europe; RepliCel’s CEO recently stated he expects the Company to be posting revenue from the RCI-02 by 2018.

RepliCel restructured many aspects of the Company during the first 3 quarters of 2016, and successfully completed a capital raise in October 2016. With adequate funding and several material milestones anticipated during the next three months, the Company’s management team is prepared for 2017, and what they believe will unquestionably be the Company’s most exciting year.

Summary

RepliCel (REPCF; RP.V) is a company on the verge of change. Each of the Company’s products is positioned to enter a total market in the billion of dollars. With significant milestones expected to be announced in all its product categories in the near future, we think your personal due-diligence will show RepliCel to be a compelling near-term investment opportunity.

