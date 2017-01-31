Sports-Minded Dating App Helps Fans Find Love

Love for Sports, a networking utility app for sports fans by Love for Sports, LLC, officially launches in the iTunes App Store prior to Super Bowl LI.

Love for Sports, a sports-minded dating and networking utility app for fans of any sport or team, officially launched in the iTunes App Store this week. Love for Sports gives fans the tools to connect and join events while sharing their passion for their favorite teams.

“Discovering that sports fans were unrepresented in the world of dating apps was surprising,” said William Griffin, co-founder of Love for Sports, LLC. “Being avid sports fans ourselves, our goal is to create a resource for fans to come together and find the person they're looking for, with organized sports as the common connection.”

By merging sports, social, and geolocation, fans can connect with people and invite them to join fan-based teams. Users can crowdsource social activities such as watch parties, tailgates, meetups, and much more. Love for Sports even helps its users locate out-of-town tailgates, or meet friends in a new locale that share their passion for sports. Love for Sports has strategically placed the official launch date just days before Superbowl LI, which is taking place on Sunday, Febuary 5 in Houston, Texas.

"We're a Texas-based company, with the majority of our team in Houston," said Griffin. "It made sense to launch the app in our home town before the Super Bowl, so we can engage this massive audience of sports fans."

Love for Sports also features in-app purchases including Super Messages, which enables users to send messages to other users before a connection is made, and Events, which enables users to create events at any location and and invite others. Both of these features are currently free until Super Bowl LI has ended.

The app is currently live in the iTunes store and available to download for free. For more information, visit http://www.loveforsports.com

Based in Houston, Texas, Love for Sports was founded by William Griffin and Jeff Blevins in 2015. Both app owners are avid sports fans and realized that was not a dating app for this massive audience. They brought Kimberley Scott on to the team to handle product testing and marketing, and have since expanded the Love for Sports team to Austin and Dallas.

