Tony Amaradio – Offers Responsible Stewardship Through Managing Personal Finances Faithfully



ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2017 / Tony

Amaradio known for his reputation for offering thoughtful insights on business management and teaching individuals the basics of conscientious budget planning, has co-authored together with his wife, Carin, in an inspirational book Faithful With Much. In their new collaborative publication, the two argue that there is a direct correlation between practicing faith in life and improved financial management skills. The couple’s innovative Faithful with Finances online workshops are designed to provide a Biblically derived education to Christians of all ages about budgeting, giving, and becoming a dedicated steward. By focusing on easy to understand concepts, creative, hands on activities, examples from the Scripture and real life applications, participants learn vital skills that can be used in both their professional and everyday lives.

Money Management Training classes, one of the many services offered by Faithful

With Finances, are available for kids, teens, adults, and families. The youth course, Getting a Handle on Finances, is led by a relatable avatar, the Faithful Farmer, who guides the children through fun, interesting, and insightful themes that make connections between Biblical truths and the realities of dealing with funds on a daily basis. In house child budgeting expert and creator of the Budgeting

Project for Children, Cheryl Russell, believes that by introducing these concepts early, parents encourage a healthy relationship with money and an understanding of how to handle God’s entrusted resources. Through practical applications and relatable circumstances, adolescents and young adults are taught techniques to form healthy spending and saving habits. The adult class concentrates on four main ideas: God owns everything, God will provide, the difference between serving and managing, and stewardship of His treasure. Each inclusive training module lasts seven days, and features an engaging mini series that walks the viewers through a modern interpretation of financial rules established in the Bible.

The Amaradios also offer a Debt

Killer guide, free budgeting system, and an intuitive scholarship program for those who cannot afford the program. While Carin acknowledges that not everyone can be reached, she is adamant that Faithful with Finances fulfills a necessary service, “at the very least, if our workshops cause

you to pause and reflect on what God wants done with your resources, then we

will have made a difference.” Tony

Amaradio, in agreement with his wife, included that, “our goal is to inspire people to give, and not miss out on the opportunities God has blessed them with.”

Tony Amaradio is a financial expert, strategic philanthropist, and the head of two major companies, Select Portfolio Management, Inc. and Select Money Management, Inc. A graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Detroit, Amaradio achieved an impeccable reputation for establishing, planning, and managing assets early in his career that allowed him to found and become the Chief Strategist of two sizeable firms. In Southern California, where he was the host of the radio talk show, “Market

Talk,” for over two decades, Amaradio enjoys a large, loyal fan base and is an often sought after guest speaker nationally.

