Toronto area event production company Soundscape, Inc. seeks to balance local and international clientele

Since it was founded in 2003, Toronto area Soundscape Visual & Logistics, an event production company, has found great success with both small local and large international clients. As they plan for 2017, the business’ leaders have made striking a balance between both sets of clients their biggest goal for the coming year.

The company provides services such as audio/visual plans, effects, and equipment; event design; equipment sales and rentals; equipment installation; and maintenance and repair for audio/visual equipment. They also provide services like webcasting and contracts for entertainment including live music.

Since the company’s inception, Soundscape Visual & Logistics has provided event planning and production services for local clients including Princess Margaret Cancer Center (part of Toronto General Hospital), the Toronto Film Festival, and several local trade show organizers. They’ve also served multinational corporations like Facebook and Red Bull.

While the two types of clients are very different, the event producers at Soundscape believe both are incredibly beneficial to the company, and want to continue serving local, national, and international clients for years to come. A statement on their website states that their largest goal is to “continuously satisfy their clients,” both small and large (and every size in between).

The company looks forward to helping any and all companies, organizations, and individuals hosting events in the greater Toronto area as it continues to grow and serve its client base throughout 2017.

