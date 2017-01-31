Transceptor Technology open sources the time series database SiriDB

The world around data is growing. Fast. All the data within organizations contains valuable information when collected correctly. How can you use this data to improve your organization’s efficiency? SiriDB creates insights in your data, based on time series / tick data.

Transceptor Technology, a Dutch software startup, is proud to announce SiriDB to the world. This TSDB is created to analyze and aggregate time series data from any source, from IoT to financial transactions to any other metric data stream. SiriDB is a fully open sourced time series database written in native C that has been in private development for two years. Optimized to grow with your insert and query needs, SiriDB gives you the control over endless time series data. Time series data occurs wherever the same measurements are recorded on a regular basis. Common examples are temperature, rainfall, CPU usage, stock prices, and even sun spots.

What is a time series database?

As its name suggests, it involves time. Time series is a set of data points collected, most of the time, at regular time intervals. These data points can be used to analyze what happened in the past to help forecast the future or to perform a different analysis. These analyses can help you find patterns, trends, cycles, anomalies, variability and rates of change and much more. The information provides an organization with valuable insights and the ability to anticipate the future before it happens.

Features

Robust – SiriDB’s clustering mechanism provides the possibility to update and maintain the database while remaining online.

– SiriDB’s clustering mechanism provides the possibility to update and maintain the database while remaining online. Scalable – SiriDB is scalable by using a unique pool mechanism that allows pools to be added on the fly when needed. When a pool is added data is automatically divided evenly over all available pools providing optimal usage of all available computing resources.

– SiriDB is scalable by using a unique pool mechanism that allows pools to be added on the fly when needed. When a pool is added data is automatically divided evenly over all available pools providing optimal usage of all available computing resources. Fast – SiriDB uses a unique algorithm to store its time series data without using bulky indexes. This algorithm allows the custom query language to distribute queries over all pools making data retrieval incredibly fast.

SiriDB, with a multiple nodes clustering function, is available as open source under the MIT license. It gives you the ability to analyze data quickly, whether an organization is in the financial, technical, educational or care-providing sector doesn’t matter, data is everywhere and this is a valuable thing.

In fact, in the time it took you to read this article data points have been received by your organization that could have been collected and analyzed, compared to previous data points and could have been made available again within milliseconds via queries!

Try it!

Get started with SiriDB at siridb.net or at https://github.com/transceptor-technology/siridb-server. For more information please contact info@siridb.net or call us on: +31 495 769091

About Transceptor Technology

Transceptor Technology is a Dutch software startup company that converts your ideas into IT solutions. We provide advice and write code converging ideas into applications. Transceptor Technology is the company behind SiriDB, a time series database, and Oversight an IT infrastructure monitoring system.

Source: RealWire