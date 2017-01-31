Trivantis Releases Lectora Online 3.3 With WCAG 2.0 AA Support

Lectora Is the Leading Authoring Tool for Meeting Accessibility Standards

Trivantis®, makers of Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™, just released Lectora Online 3.3, the latest version of its online authoring tool. This release includes Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 AA support. Lectora is the leading eLearning authoring tool for accessibility for both its online and desktop versions.

“Accessibility for eLearning is a popular topic for our customers and developers who must create content that meets WCAG and Section 508 standards,” said John Blackmon, Trivantis Chief Technology Officer. “Our clients have long enjoyed robust accessibility tools in Lectora on the desktop. Now you can choose any authoring tool from Trivantis and get the same great WCAG and Section 508 support. Our mission is to make it easy for developers to create eLearning content that’s accessible to all learners.”

Using either version of Lectora, developers can create titles published to a web-based format (HTML, CourseMill, SCORM, AICC) that comply with the standards set in WCAG 2.0 AA. Just added in Lectora Online 3.3 are the following WCAG 2.0 support features:



To learn more about how Lectora Online and Lectora desktop support WCAG and Section 508, go to Trivantis.com/accessibility.

About Trivantis

Trivantis® empowers inspired learning with Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™ eLearning software. Since the company’s founding in 1999, Trivantis has been an innovative leader in the eLearning industry. Lectora is the world’s leading eLearning authoring software with Responsive Course Design™ for easy mobile-friendly development. Responsive Course Design provides a timesaving “design once, publish to all devices” approach to creating content that is essential for our multi-device world today. With Lectora, it’s easy for organizations to use the desktop or cloud-based tool to quickly create award-winning, engaging training for all devices. Trivantis’ solutions are offered in seven languages and used by large enterprises, Global 2000 companies, small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions across the world.

