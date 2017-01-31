Tru Optik Partners with Kantar Millward Brown to Introduce Connected TV Sales Attribution

Direct household-level, offline sales attribution now available through Tru Optik's OTT Marketing Cloud

Tru Optik, the only audience measurement and data management platform built for over-the-top (OTT), expands its capabilities through a partnership with Kantar Millward Brown, a leading global research agency specializing in ad effectiveness and media research. The partnership will enable advertisers to attribute brand sales to OTT ad campaigns through Tru Optik’s recently released OTT Marketing Cloud. Cross-device OTT ad exposure data will be anonymously matched to purchase data available through Kantar Millward Brown’s proprietary Ignite Network® to link ad exposure to sales impact.

Many marketers believe OTT will revolutionize TV advertising, enabling efficient and dynamic one-to-one consumer targeting across screens. With consumer adoption of OTT now mainstreaming – 65 percent of U.S. homes now own connected TV (CTV) devices to consume OTT content on living room screens – advertisers are seeking ways to prove the effectiveness of this channel.

Kantar Millward Brown, through its Ignite Network of data partnerships, has access to purchase data for more than a dozen industries across tens of millions of U.S. households leveraging a variety of data sources, including credit card transactions, loyalty card data from leading retailers, and point-of-sale records. Sales linkages are available for industries including Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Pharma, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Travel, Hospitality and Entertainment.

“Even though consumers are streaming more television than ever before, brands have been challenged to measure the ROI of their CTV / OTT ad spend, leaving them hesitant to shift dollars to this medium,” said Andre Swanston, CEO and co-founder of Tru Optik. “By connecting Kantar Millward Brown’s large-scale panel to our OTT Marketing Cloud, we have removed this barrier and can now provide brands access to true, deterministic campaign attribution that accounts for exposure across all OTT screens.”

Swanston continued, “Kantar Millward Brown brings a critical piece to the overall puzzle for advertisers that want to take advantage of the fastest growing advertising medium in the U.S., but need to track ROI for brands that are mainly sold through brick & mortar channels. Using Tru Optik’s comprehensive OTT platform, it’s now possible for those brands to anonymously identify the households they want to target, manage delivery to those households across a campaign, and directly tie campaign exposure to sales.”

“Brands, today, are looking to take advantage of CTV to reach the audiences that are leading the migration to OTT viewing, including millennials, affluent households, and multicultural consumers,” said Ken Greenberg, Vice President of Partnerships at Kantar Millward Brown. “The Tru Optik partnership will provide real value to marketers by providing a means to determine OTT ad impact and justify ad spend on this now mainstream platform.”

“What’s really compelling about our partnership with Kantar Millward Brown is that it makes the full potential of OTT advertising available to more marketers,” said David Wiesenfeld, Tru Optik Chief Strategist. “The ability for advertisers to establish a clear link to sales was always the promise of OTT, and now it’s the reality.”

Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud is the most robust audience targeting platform available for use across CTV. The OTT Marketing Cloud is the only audience measurement, activation, and attribution system that works across the entire spectrum of OTT devices, including CTV, mobile and desktops. It allows advertisers to execute precision, cross-screen targeting and direct attribution by combining Tru Optik’s advanced people-based targeting capabilities with a wide range of demographic, lifestyle, and purchase data through partnerships with more than a dozen leading data providers, including Experian Marketing Services, V12 Data, CrossPixel, TargetSmart, and now Kantar Millward Brown. Marketers can also leverage Tru Optik’s proprietary media consumption database, the world’s largest, for brand advertising and tune-in campaigns.

About Tru Optik:



Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with the largest census-level dataset of global over-the-top (OTT)_ media consumption, Tru Optik’s proprietary, first-party data, advanced technology, and unmatched focus make the Company the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial-led shift to OTT.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/TruOptik/KMBPartnership/prweb14023147.htm