Two Brand New Palm Beach Estates on Billionaire’s Row Designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design

Two stunning, new construction, never-before-lived-in waterfront homes were designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. and built by Mark Timothy Luxury Homes, with architecture by Affiniti Architects.

The estate located at 1340 S. Ocean Blvd. has modified Georgian-style architecture, seven bedrooms and 16,787 square feet of living space. Designed in a warm contemporary style, this home overlooks more than an acre of tropical grounds and Intracoastal views.

Immediately north, the contemporary-style house at 1330 S. Ocean Blvd has five bedrooms and 14,704 total square feet of living space. The foyer sets the tone for the inviting and elegant interior with custom finishes and stunning water views serving as the perfect focal point. With an open and spacious floor plan, this stunning direct Intracoastal compound provides plenty of space for hours of relaxing and entertaining.

Both of these residences were designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design. The design teams created a crisp coastal palette with a contemporary twist on Palm Beach sophistication.

Focusing on interior detailing, strong finish selections and hand-selected furnishings, Marc-Michaels' signature look translates to all types of projects; private residences, model merchandising, condominiums, motor coaches, jets and mega yacht interiors. http://www.marc-michaels.com





