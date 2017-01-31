UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School to Host Global Executive MBA Program Open House in D.C. Area

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School will host a Feb. 11 open house for working professionals to learn about its global executive MBA program.

They will learn about OneMBA®, the global executive MBA program designed for business professionals who live and work around the globe.

The open house includes an overview of the program, attending a class session on “Strategy in a Global Arena” and lunch with students and alumni. The event runs from 8:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Lansdowne Resort at 44050 Woodridge Parkway in Leesburg, Va.

OneMBA is an innovative executive MBA program delivered in partnership by five of the world’s top business schools and features global residencies in developed and emerging markets. UNC Kenan-Flagler’s OneMBA classes meet one weekend a month for 21 months, with classes split between Leesburg and Chapel Hill. The OneMBA network of more than 1,400 alumni in senior leadership positions extends to more than 50 countries.

Register here or call 877-UNC-EMBA for more information.

About the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School

Consistently ranked one of the world's best business schools, UNC Kenan-Flagler is known for its collaborative culture that stems from its core values: excellence, leadership, integrity, community and teamwork. Professors excel at both teaching and research, and demonstrate unparalleled dedication to students. Graduates are effective, principled leaders who have the technical and managerial skills to deliver results in the global business environment. UNC Kenan-Flagler offers a rich portfolio of programs and extraordinary, real-life learning experiences: Undergraduate Business (BSBA), full-time MBA, Executive MBA Programs (Evening, Weekend and global OneMBA®), online MBA@UNC, Master of Accounting, PhD, Executive Development, and UNC Business Essentials programs. It is home to the Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

