University Of North Georgia Presents To Donors An Educational Seminar By The Donor Motivation Program®

University of North Georgia, a leading Georgia university presents an educational estate planning seminar educating their donors, friends and local community on ways to leave a lasting legacy to charity without leaving less to family.

On Thursday, February 9 at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Alpharetta, University of North Georgia hosts the first in a series of seminars educating their donors, friends, and community about the opportunities for giving more to the charities of their choice, without leaving less to their family. The events are in partnership with the Donor Motivation Program®, an international program serving leading charities and their donors for over 20 years.

This is a timely program for University of North Georgia as it marches into a new growth phase as a multi-campus university in Georgia. This program represents their commitment in the community as a regional multi-campus institution and premier senior military college providing a culture of academic excellence in a student-focused environment that includes education, service, inquiry and creativity.

University of North Georgia provides broad access to comprehensive academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. At the heart of their commitment to students and the community are the alumni and community volunteers who support the institution.

The Donor Motivation Program® event is a gift back to their alumni and community supporters designed to help them make a difference for University of North Georgia and benefit personally. The Donor Motivation Program® simply titled Estate Tax Elimination and Income Tax Reduction, has been viewed by more than 100,000 donors and hosted by charities all across the United States and Canada educating donors about their tax savings and charitable giving opportunities.

The program provides donors and friends of University of North Georgia the unique opportunity to be educated about tax saving opportunities available today without making an “ask” of the attendees or being pressured to make any kind of gift decision at the event.

This series of events by the Donor Motivation Program® is a way for University of North Georgia to say thank you to its generous supporters, donors and friends in the community.

Attendees of each event will also hear about major challenges and obstacles that donors face today which include the fear of running out of money, rising taxes, increasing healthcare costs and more.

The Donor Motivation Program® is unique in its presentation to talking about tax savings opportunities available by demonstrating a strategic approach to tax, retirement and charitable planning. It also shows attendees how to use a three-dimensional approach to money as the key to being able to “redirect” tax dollars to charity while also benefiting family.

The featured speaker will be nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author and Charitable Wealth Planning Specialist, Barry H Spencer. He will share his personal experiences and knowledge of ways that you can leave a lasting legacy to charity without leaving less to family.

Spencer’s presentation is rich with usable information, real world examples, a compelling case study and even his own personal story. In fact, it is his personal experience with a failed wealth transfer in his own family that resulted in the driving motivation to share about tax saving and legacy giving concepts in a clear and compelling way that benefits attendees.

In addition to the informative presentation, the evening will include appetizers and light dinner after the presentation so that attendees can ask questions of the presenter as well as interact with staff and board members of University of North Georgia.

For more information about the event or to learn more about University of North Georgia, contact Jeff Boggan, Director of Estate and Gift Planning, at jeff(dot)boggan(at)ung(dot)edu or call 678-717-3570.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14028348.htm