Whole Foods CEO John Mackey to Keynote Conscious Capitalism Bay Area HigherPurpose17 Conference

February 28th conference in San Francisco will feature practicums led by Conscious Capitalists to support Bay Area organizations seeking to elevate humanity through business

The Bay Area chapter of Conscious Capitalism, Inc. will host its inaugural HigherPurpose17 conference in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District on February 28 at the Omni Hotel. The conference will feature a keynote by Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO John Mackey, as well as additional speakers and engaging practicums to provide Bay Area business leaders with actionable steps toward implementing Conscious Capitalism practices.

“We realize that not everyone has the time or funds to travel to the rotating locations of Conscious Capitalism’s annual spring conferences,” said Conscious Capitalism Bay Area (CCBA) chapter chairwoman, Margaret Ryan. “We want to give conscious Bay Area business people a taste of the invigorating and eye-opening annual conference experience so that meaningful results could immediately be applied in our own community.”

Influenced by the popular program format of Conscious Capitalism, Inc.’s annual spring conference, HigherPurpose17 will feature interactive, actionable breakout sessions that explore how identifying and pursuing a higher purpose positively impacts businesses and is the key to recapturing the ethos of capitalism as the greatest force for good in the world. Supplementing the keynote by Mackey, co-author of “Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business,” the following guests are scheduled for HigherPurpose17:

Speakers:



Neil Grimmer, founder & CEO of Habit, co-founder & chairman of Plum Organics



Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Places to Work

Panelists:



Suzanne DiBianca, executive vice president of corporate relations and chief philanthropy officer at Salesforce



Matt Perry, group business director at DDB San Francisco



Jessica Prentice, co-founder of Three Stone Hearth

Emotional Intelligence Session:



Christine Comaford, founder of Smart Tribes Institute

Interactive practicums covering how to implement practices aligned with Conscious Capitalism’s four tenets–Higher Purpose, Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Leadership and Conscious Culture–will be co-led by CCBA Board members and representatives from Bay Area businesses including Curves, Wikia and others.

HigherPurpose17 will be held at the Omni Hotel, located at 500 California Street. Event sponsors include Curriculum Associates, Great Places to Work, Burnham Benefits, Dharma Merchant Services, Smart Tribes Institute, and DDB San Francisco. Additional financial support provided by Conscious Capitalism Bay Area Chapter Champion Members WonderWorks Consulting, HansonBridgett, Move Around Fitness and Conscia Ventures.

To register, please visit Conscious Capitalism Bay Area’s HigherPurpose17. If you would like to participate in HigherPurpose17 as a sponsor, please inquire at bayareaconcap(at)gmail.com.

About Conscious Capitalism



Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business. The practice of Conscious Capitalism includes implementing the tenets of Higher Purpose, Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Culture and Conscious Leadership. The organization produces transformational events, workshops, publications and academic research, and supports a growing network of Conscious Capitalism Chapters around the world which serve as communities of inquiry for business leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants and others interested in advancing the Conscious Capitalism movement. Founded in 2010, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco.

