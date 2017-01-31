Xulon Press Announces New Book Offering Readers Joy in the Midst of Sorrow

Healing is a journey, and hope is a daily decision

Faye Register’s new book Confessions of a Naked, Vulnerable Woman ($10.99, paperback, 9781498491761 e-book, $5.99, 9781498491785) offers readers joy in the midst of sorrow. If we live long enough it's what life is made of: joy, sorrow and on great occasion the unexplained collision of both. Which one will wield the most power in our lives, joy or sorrow? With grace, grit and humor Confessions of a Naked, Vulnerable Woman will take your heart on an intimate, captivating journey of hope and healing. Each story is written with honest raw emotion that can only come from the other side of deep wrenching pain and loss.

Register says, “I was born three months premature. I had a twin brother but he died a few days after we were born. Because of complications, I was born with a disability, Cerebral Palsy. l was able to accomplish things the doctors said I never would. My mom died tragically when I was in my early 20's. I married the love of my life, but 22 years later I came home to find a goodbye letter. Through it all, life has been an amazing, blessed adventure. I am a Sherman Tank disguised as a powder-puff with a never give up attitude.”

Faye Register has lived through a great deal of grief and loss from death to divorce. She has come out on the other side able to offer hope and healing because of her personal experience, which she believes is the most important credential. Register has a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Counseling from Andersonville Theological Seminary, and is a member of AACC. She has worked as a peer coach and counselor for the disabled for a number of years, and is experienced in leading recovery groups for people that struggle with codependency. Currently, she is a motivational speaker for women's groups, recovery groups, and organizations that help people deal with disabilities.

