Zia Consulting to Sponsor Alfresco Day New York City

Attendees will learn about automation solutions from Zia Consulting and hear from leaders in ECM and BPM.

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, and three-time Alfresco Partner of the Year, will sponsor Alfresco Day NYC. The event will take place Tuesday, February 7, 2016 from 8:30a.m.–3:45p.m. at the Apella Event Space at Alexandria Center.

Digital technology has changed the business landscape in every imaginable way. How employees work, where value comes from, how to gain an edge, and the importance of security to name a few. In the current environment of “anywhere, anytime, always-on” innovation and productivity, businesses are looking to leverage technology in order to extract the most possible value for workers and customers.

During this one-day seminar, attendees will hear from Alfresco executives, customers, and partners on how they are leveraging the Alfresco platform to:



Regain control of critical business content



Strengthen compliance



Optimize processes



Gain a competitive edge

Emily Long, Senior Director of Business Development at Zia Consulting, said, “At Alfresco Day in New York, we know that many of the attendees will come from financial services organizations. Our experience in delivering automation solutions across insurance, mortgage, and others rapidly improves profitability and enhances compliance.” Zia will show how their automation solutions integrate with everything from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

The Zia Consulting table will feature demos and case studies on how their automation solutions can decrease costs, increase profitability, and address records management. For more information, or to register for Alfresco Day, click here.

Zia Consulting delivers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture solutions addressing the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents. Offerings tackle key issues of ECM user adoption and cost reduction through document automation and a desire for ECM and capture modernization including the cloud. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounts payable, and more are utilized by some of the world's largest enterprises to deliver rapid ROI and enhanced governance.

