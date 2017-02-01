4 Fast Plumber Announces Ability to Provide Home Remodeling Services

Alexandria, VA — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — 4 Fast Plumber, a plumbing company with a large service territory extending throughout multiple cities in northern Virginia, has announced on its website an ability to provide plumbing services related to home remodeling projects. Though the information concerning home remodeling projects is logically targeted toward homeowners, the local plumbing company notes elsewhere on its website that it also provides plumbing services to commercial clients.

4 Fast Plumber introduces its information on home renovation plumbing services by acknowledging the excitement that accompanies a home remodeling project. In this excitement, the plumbing company advises, it is important not to lose sight of the necessary plumbing work that accompanies a home remodeling project. In fact, 4 Fast Plumber states, a plumbing contractor should be among the first professionals consulted with prior to a remodeling job.

The information on 4 Fast Plumber's home remodeling services, which is available in full on the company's website, listed below, includes a specific mention and description of the basic types of plumbing service associated with renovations. One facet of home remodeling that may require the attention of a plumbing professional is the installation or movement of appliances. When appliances like refrigerators or washing machines are installed or moved to a different area of the house, according to 4 Fast Plumber, new pipes may need to be installed to ensure the appliance is able to function properly.

The plumbing company further explains that this new pipe installation may be complicated by homes with slab foundations. In the event of a remodeling project on a home with a slab foundation, working with the plumbing system may involve breaking concrete—a potentially costly and time-intensive process that certainly requires the attention of a plumbing professional.

4 Fast Plumber's description of its remodel-related plumbing services also notes the company's ability to upgrade a home's entire plumbing and water systems. Such an upgrade, according to the plumbing business, can increase the efficiency of the home's system. New fixtures plumbing fixtures, such as new sinks and tubs, are also reported to be an area of experience for 4 Fast Plumber.

More details can be found at http://4fastplumber.com/virginia-home-remodeling/

The plumbing company concludes their overview of remodel-related plumbing services by noting their ability to help at any stage of the renovation process. Homeowners who are beginning to consider a remodeling project are encouraged to contact 4 Fast Plumber for a consultation. 4 Fast Plumber employs licensed master plumbers and gas fitters. They have over 20 years of experience providing a range of services related to plumbing, sump pumps, water heaters and sewers. The company may be contacted by utilizing the contact information provided below.

CONTACT:

4 Fast Plumber

Address: 6309 7th Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Phone: 571-424-1279

Email: info@4fastplumber.com

Website: http://4fastplumber.com/alexandria-plumber/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/4-fast-plumber-announces-ability-to-provide-home-remodeling-services-765887.htm