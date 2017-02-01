A Brighter Future for Children 2017 to Raise Funds for Art Therapy Program

Black tie gala aims to create change by raising funds for program that helps children heal through art and music.

The Dream Builders Project will host its fourth annual A Brighter Future for Children Charity Gala on Thursday March 9, 2017, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, California.

100% of net proceeds from ticket sales, poker buy-ins, silent auction, live auction and merchandise sales will go towards Mark Taper-Johnny Mercer Artists Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and their comprehensive and innovative effort to apply visual arts, music, dance, poetry, and expressive arts in a pediatric medical setting. Art therapy programs have proven to aid in the healing of patients by alleviating pain, accelerating recovery time, decreasing stress and anxiety, improved treatment compliance and communication and more.

This evening of charity will include a celebrity studded red carpet, black ties, silent buys, poker, and hours of live musical entertainment will be enjoyed by 350+ celebrities and other influential personalities who share one common goal – to give back.

“The Dream Builders Project was founded because of my passion for the community, and my determination to create an organization that will make a difference,” says founder, Mayer Dahan. “A Brighter Future for Children shows how an organization, no matter how big or small, can host a world class event that has a profound impact on the community.”

Last year's event raised more than $20,000 and was attended by Ariel Winter (Modern Family), David Arquette (Never Been Kissed), Terrell Owens (Professional NFL Player), Kristen Renton (Sons of Anarchy), Kelli Bergland (Disney's Lab Rats) and Dorothy Wang (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills), Sue Wong (Fashion Designer), Kat Graham (Vampire Diaries), and Sharna Burgess (Dancing with the Stars) David Marciano (Homeland), Don Most (Happy Days), Colin Egglesfield (All My Children), Sam Trammel (Vampire Diaries), and Omar Akram (Grammy Award Winner).

Tickets for A Brighter Future for Children 2017 are now on sale and can be purchased through http://www.BFFC2017.eventbrite.com. For more information about sponsorship, special performances, celebrity attendees, or an interview with the founder of The Dream Builders Project, please contact Lindsey Conger at pr(at)thedbproject(dot)com.

About The Dream Builders Project



The Dream Builders Project is a Los Angeles-based, nonprofit organization whose mission is to grow and develop the community by aiding, funding, and raising awareness for many of the city’s key social issues, including child abuse and neglect, poverty, homelessness, and severe illness and disease. With one objective and one goal in mind — to give back — The DBP is not restricted to any particular group or cause but is purely dedicated to the improvement of humanity.

