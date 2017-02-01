Atlanta Native Opens City’s First Outpatient Medical Clinic for Eating Disorders

Veritas' growth means more access to care for people with eating disorders

Atlanta native and Veritas Collaborative CEO, Stacie McEntyre, and her team have opened the city’s first outpatient medical clinic for eating disorders.

McEntyre began her career in Atlanta as a social worker treating patients with eating disorders over 25 years ago.

“I’m proud to bring Veritas’ services to my hometown,” said McEntyre. “We seek to meet a critical need in Atlanta by providing specialty medical services for those suffering from eating disorders.”

Veritas Collaborative’s new clinic opened Feb. 1 at 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Bldg. 400, Ste. 150 and will offer outpatient medical services for children, adolescents, and young adults with known or suspected eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder.

In the coming weeks, the organization plans to add additional outpatient services including psychiatric, dietetic, and therapeutic care.

Dr. Anna Tanner, executive director of medical clinic programs at Veritas Collaborative, will lead the clinic and also provide direct medical care. Tanner is an eating disorder expert and holds credentials as a certified eating disorders specialist by the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals. Prior to joining Veritas Collaborative, she worked for 17 years as a board-certified pediatrician and partner at Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.

“Most people don’t realize that eating disorders can be lethal,” said Dr. Anna Tanner, executive director of medical clinic programs at Veritas Collaborative. “Our hope is that by opening this new medical clinic for the Atlanta community, we can intervene early and help more individuals recover and thrive.”

The opening of the Atlanta clinic follows a year of expansive growth for Veritas. Based in Durham, North Carolina, the organization entered its first out-of-state market through the opening of a new facility in Richmond, Virginia in February 2016. Later that same year, Veritas opened a 25-bed adult hospital and expanded its inaugural child and adolescent hospital to 40 beds in Durham due to increased demand.

Since its inception in 2012, Veritas Collaborative has treated over 575 patients and their families.

About Veritas Collaborative



Veritas Collaborative is a specialty hospital system for the treatment of eating disorders. Providing a range of services for individuals of all ages, Veritas offers inpatient, acute residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient levels of care. Delivering individualized, evidence-based care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment, Veritas envisions a world in which all persons with eating disorders and their families have access to best-practice care and hold hope for a cure.

