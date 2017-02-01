Award-Winning Pastel Painting Artist Linda Gross Brown Starts 2017 With a Running Start

After Linda finished 2016 with an award in New York City, she began the new year with her entry for a Master Circle exhibition and an invitation to a summer exhibition in Bretagne, France.

Linda Gross Brown brought another successful year of pastel painting and exhibiting to a close in November 2016, when her painting “Footsteps #12” won the Claude Parson Memorial Award in the American Artists Professional League 88th Grand National Exhibition in New York City.

Linda was honored at the end of 2016 when she was invited to be a member of the Degas Pastel Society in New Orleans. Several months earlier, her painting “Footsteps #14” was juried into the Society’s 16th Biennial National Exhibition.

2017 begins with Linda entering her two most recent pastel painting works, “Foosteps #16,” and “Sunset, Gulf of México #2” into the Fourth International Association of Pastel Societies Master Circle Exhibition. Linda Gross Brown was honored with the designation of “Master Pastelist” by the IAPS organization in 2010.

Linda has been invited once again to exhibit her works in France. This summer will take several of her most famous works to the 2017 Biennial Pastel Salon exhibition in Bretagne, France in August.

