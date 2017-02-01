CARCO Group Announces Corporate Rebranding, Introduces Cisive Family of Brands

CARCO Group, Inc., a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management solutions, is changing its name to Cisive to better communicate its focus on clear and accurate insights for its HR solutions, security and insurance/fraud prevention clients.

CARCO Group, Inc., a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management solutions, is changing its name to Cisive to better communicate its focus on clear and accurate insights for its HR solutions, security and insurance/fraud prevention clients. As the parent company for all of its businesses, Cisive will house the CARCO and Driver iQ brands and continue its mission to help clients identify fraud and reduce risk through innovative technology.

Building on the success of its HR onboarding, background screening and investigation business, the company is rebranding to keep pace with its growth and drive innovation across the human resource capital management market. The CARCO brand will focus exclusively on pre-insurance vehicle inspections and fraud prevention.

“This is an exciting time of innovation and growth for our company. Cisive (think decisive!) stands for clear and accurate insights that give our clients confidence in their most critical decisions while protecting their brand and reputation,” said Jim Owens, CEO and President of Cisive. Owens further stated, “It has become harder and more complex to determine relevant facts in a world where instant information rules. Decision making is more important than ever, made even more challenging by an ever-growing number of sources, some credible, others not. Further, today’s businesses demand an experience best delivered by technology integrated with human insight.”

Throughout the company’s history, the world’s most prestigious organizations have turned to Cisive for the most accurate and legally compliant background screening and pre-insurance vehicle inspections. As the business environment grows ever more complex, Cisive will continue its focus on information accuracy to ensure clients receive clear and accurate insights in order to make confident business decisions.

The Cisive brand includes the following business divisions:

Cisive, the new name of the HR technology, human resource management solutions and background investigation business lines.

CARCO, the leader in the pre-insurance vehicle inspection and fraud prevention market. The CARCO name will now be focused exclusively on vehicle inspections and fraud prevention.

Driver iQ, the leader in screening for the trucking industry.

The Cisive family of brands will retain the established values and commitment to great customer service that its clients have come to know and expect over the years.

About Cisive



Cisive is a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. The company’s core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a high quality, regulatory compliant and tech-enabled solution. Cisive currently serves clients across the financial services, transportation and media and telecom end-markets, among others, and offers transportation clients a comprehensive, industry-focused solution through its Driver iQ branded offering. Cisive is headquartered in Holtsville, NY and has office locations in Spring Lake, NC, Tulsa, OK, and Tustin, CA.

