Carolyn Oliver Launches a New Dating Website for People Looking to Build a Long Term Relationship

Hinsdale, IL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — According to a survey by archive.org, more than 50% users on online dating website's are looking for a casual date or an one night stand. Due to this the other 50% users who are actually searching for true love and want to build a healthy relationship suffer. Carolyn launched this website to help them and focus on people who are looking for a long term relationship.

Amongst the hundreds of niche websites, a great website dedicated for long term dating has been launched by Carolyn. The portal aims to target people who are fed up with short term relationships and are now more serious in life. According to the description written on the website, people who are looking for a quick hookup are not welcome on the site. This website promotes people to date till they marry or at least start the relationship with a future in their mind.

More than 50% of the world's population has experienced heartbreaks, loneliness and betrayals in their life. These people are all looking for a long term relationship. With such a large number of people, there is clearly a need for a platform where they can meet. The launch of seriousdatingsite.com aims cater to these people through their website.

"This is a great website where you can actually find someone who is interested in serious dating" said Mathew Peterson, an online blogger. He also mentioned that "this website is extremely easy to use and looks like a platform that could become a giant in no time!"

According to the Google page speed analysis, the website loads extremely fast and passes all the tests with flying colors. The css compression and the cache loading system make this extremely robust and easy on the user's internet. The website runs on a php platform with a MySQL backend. The developers claim that the code has been double checked for errors and is solid. Some of the features showcased on the site are instant chat, hot or not game, emoticons, mobile responsiveness, User timeline, like and comment system and advanced filters. The filters can be used to shortlist profiles of users by age, gender, location and likes.

There are two ways in which the user can join this website, first way is to login through Facebook and the second one is to fill a registration form. The website needs your email, name, age and gender in order to create your profile and find suitable matches. Once you register and submit those details, you can browse through thousands of people and find your dream date.

This is an online dating website for people searching for a serious relationship which may lead to marriage. It has gathered a lot of users from all around the world and is still expanding. According to the privacy policy of the website, information submitted by the user will not be used outside the website or be given to anyone for commercial purposes. This surely makes the website secure and a great place for dating!

