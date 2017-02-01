Corepoint Health Named Top-Rated Integration Engine in Healthcare for Eighth Consecutive Year

Corepoint Integration Engine continues to lead market segment vital for connecting a modern, patient-centered healthcare system

Corepoint Integration Engine was recognized today by KLAS Research as healthcare’s top integration engine in the 2017 Best in KLAS®: Software & Services report. Integration engines are essential for care coordination and allow healthcare providers to exchange health data between various technologies used in hospitals, labs, and clinics.

Corepoint Integration Engine earned an overall score of 96.8 – out of a possible 100 – in the 2017 report to lead the Integration Engine category for the eighth consecutive year. The annual report is widely considered the equivalent of Consumer Reports for enterprise-level healthcare technology.

The Best in KLAS report annually ranks healthcare technology products based on feedback from healthcare professionals and clinicians. The 2017 report summarizes performance data from the past 12 months. Included in the report is a ranking of the top vendors overall, as well as a ranking of the top vendors in key areas of performance.

According to anonymous KLAS report feedback:

“Corepoint Health is an excellent organization. We have been with them for years. The people are nice and brilliant, and they complete requests in a timely fashion. Corepoint Health allows me to take on projects and contracts that I may not have been able to take on if I were working with another vendor. Corepoint Integration Engine and Corepoint Health are truly superb.” – Executive

“Corepoint Integration Engine is the best engine I have ever used.” – Manager/Analyst

(Collected about Corepoint Integration Engine by KLAS in June 2016 and January 2017 ©KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. http://www.KLASresearch.com)

CEO Phil Guy said Corepoint Health has continued to find success by always doing what is right for the customer.

“Listening to and incorporating ideas from our customers in our product design and services, while providing predictable results from hundreds of interface engine conversions, are a few of the reasons we have been named the top-ranked integration engine in healthcare the past eight years by KLAS Research,” said Guy. “Corepoint Health customers are building stable, interoperable data foundations from which future innovative solutions are possible. Our customers’ success is the guiding principle behind every feature and function found in our products.”

The 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report is available online at http://klasresearch.com.

About Corepoint Health

Corepoint Health delivers a simplified approach to internal and external health data integration and exchange for hospitals, radiology centers, laboratories, and clinics. Our software solutions help health care providers achieve interoperability goals that create operational leverage within their care organization. Corepoint Integration Engine was named the #1 interface engine for eight consecutive years in the Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report. Follow Corepoint Health on Twitter @CorepointHealth.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14034733.htm